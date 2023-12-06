‘I didn’t ask for this. I don’t want to see this’: Woman says Chase Bank hit her with a year-end ‘Chase Bank wrapped’

This time of year is pretty special for internet users. Why’s that? It’s because Spotify shows all subscribers their “Spotify Wrapped” pages—a slickly designed summary of music that one has been listening to throughout the year.

Given that Spotify says it has over 574 million users, it’s no surprise that the feature quickly becomes fodder for memes and discussion. Numerous Internet users made jokes about the “sound town” display. Others spotted people editing their own Spotify Wrapped pages. Even more criticized the streaming giant after announcing significant layoffs soon after Wrapped, despite posting profits.

However, left out of all of these discussions is another app, says TikTok user Meg Leach (@megleach96) in a video with over 205,000 views.

“Everybody’s talking about their Spotify Wrapped, but no one’s talking about the Chase Bank Wrapped,” she says. The background is a summary of her yearly spending.

Rather than share the enthusiasm of Spotify Wrapped, Leach seems a little peeved about this accounting of her spending. “Okay, I didn’t ask for this,” she says. “I don’t want to see this. I don’t want to know.”

In the comments section of her video, users largely agreed with Leach’s assertion that she does not want to be informed of her spending habits.

“I would rather be in a room with all of the bottles of wine I’ve ever drank,” said a user.

“Oh my god I wish I didn’t check mine,” added another.

“I only opened my new card in like July and I do NOT want to check,” shared a third.

That said, some did check—and the experience, they say, was mixed.

“The us bank one says I spent more than had coming in,” recalled a user. “Like bayyybbeee leave me be.”

“Seeing I spent $6000 on food and drink was jarring,” wrote a second.

“I went from 63k to 83k but my salary barely changed,” detailed a further TikToker.

Others noted that summaries like these aren’t always the best way to track spending.

“Doesn’t include refunds though,” explained a commenter. “Like I put deposits on a bunch of hotels and then canceled all but one, but it counts all of it as spend.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Leach via TikTok comment.