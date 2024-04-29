‘Old cars sure are looking more appealing to own’: Mechanic issues warning about Nissans after failing to be able to work on one

A mechanic posted a viral TikTok warning against Nissan after failing to be able to change the vehicle’s alternator. It’s part of a growing trend.

Victor Shack (@victorshack) has reached over 122,000 views and 7,000 likes on his video by Monday. He captioned his video telling viewers, “I would never own or recommend anybody to buy a Nissan product.”

In the video, Shack records the inside of the engine of a Nissan car while ranting about all of the things he finds wrong with Nissan vehicles.

“Wanna see something cool?” Shack first asks. He explains that he has been trying to change the alternator on a 2019 Nissan Rogue 2.5.

Shack begins to rant, saying that nothing on the vehicle can be “undone, unscrewed, even serviced.”

He tries to explain that there are a few bolts in the engine that “you can see,” but cannot unscrew. “They decided to put the [expletive] AC suction discharge lines,” right on top of the bolts that need to be unscrewed, he says.

“Right in your [expletive] way,” Shack angrily adds. Because of the AC lines being in the way, Shack says “You can’t get anything down there and turn it without disassembling a ton of other [expletive] to even get to it.”

Shack says, “These guys are so [expletive] up,” in reference to Nissan. In his opinion, he says that Nissan cars are “worse than anything.”

“This is a joke,” he adds, “74,000 miles and it’s chewing oil. What else is [expletive] new?”

Next he says that he feels sorry for the people who have purchased a Nissan. “These cars are built to push electric cars on the market, just to blow up,” he explains. “And good luck servicing it,” he adds.

Shack compares the Nissan, saying “this is not your [expletive] 1970 Chevy pickup no more,” but says that it’s a “pile of junk” that will cost you “about 60 grand.”

“And it’s gonna [expletive] break as soon as you roll out of the dealer,” he adds.

When inspecting the car he is working on a little bit more, Shack says that the car has “no miles, oil on all the coil, down the tube, sparkling tubes are lowered.”

He jokingly asks, “What else is new?”

Then he adds “Like I said before, by a [expletive] Toyota.” He believes that Toyota’s “don’t fail.”

Before ending his video Shack tells Nissan, “I would never own this.”

@victorshack I would never own or recommend anybody to buy a Nissan product ♬ original sound – Victor Shack

A Nissan dealership worker told Shack in the comment section of his video, “I work at a Nissan dealer and we change CVT transmissions like most people change their underwear daily.”

“It’s a Nissan, nothing is meant to be serviced, you drive till you can’t,” another adds.

One user said, “Old cars sure are looking more appealing to own.”

Another mentioned, “It’s all done on purpose so you can go to the dealer and drop a bag of cash instead of going to your neighborhood mechanic.” Shack responded, “Exactly.”

Why can’t mechanics work on new Nissans?

In recent headlines, a Nissan owner took her car to a mechanic who told her he wasn’t able to work on it. She found out the reasoning was because newer Nissan vehicles are equipped with a software that only Nissan mechanics are authorized to work on.

The Nissan website states that “vehicles include physical parts and/or physical components of such parts on which software and/or firmware (‘Software’) is embedded or installed.”

The site continues, “Such Software, and all updates or modifications thereto, including updates delivered by Nissan to Nissan vehicles over the air (collectively ‘Updates’), are licensed, and not sold. A portion of the Software may contain or consist of open source software, which may be used under the terms and conditions of the specific license under which the open source software is distributed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shack and Nissan via email.