‘Honestly real’: Student seen Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped during lecture

Spotify Wrapped dropped yesterday, but not everyone is proud of their year end wrap up: A student was seen Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped in a viral video.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, user Harrison Oswald (@harrion__o) captured a student Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s personalized infographics that tell each user what their top artists and songs were that year.

On Thursday, Harrison’s video had over 5.5 million views on TikTok.

Many in the video’s comments section said that the student’s actions resonated with them, as they, too, wished their Spotify Wrapped data had been different.

“NO BECAUSE SPOTIFY WRAPPED IS NOT RIGHT,” a commenter wrote. “THAT [ISNT] MY TOP ARTIST.”

“This is so me,” another said.

“This is insane (what’s the font),” a commenter wrote.

Others said they didn’t understand why Spotify Wrapped is so important to people—millions of people share their Spotify Wrapped graphic on social media each year, as reported by Time.

“I don’t get it why does everyone care about Spotify wrapped so much,” a commenter said.

“This is so dystopian,” another wrote. “People are obsessed with perception!!!”

