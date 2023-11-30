Student seen Photoshopping their Spotify wrapped during lecture

‘Honestly real’: Student seen Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped during lecture

"This is insane (what’s the font)"

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Posted on Nov 30, 2023

Spotify Wrapped dropped yesterday, but not everyone is proud of their year end wrap up: A student was seen Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped in a viral video.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, user Harrison Oswald (@harrion__o) captured a student Photoshopping their Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s personalized infographics that tell each user what their top artists and songs were that year.

On Thursday, Harrison’s video had over 5.5 million views on TikTok.

@harrison__o Happy Wrapped day #spotifywrapped ♬ original sound – Harrison

Many in the video’s comments section said that the student’s actions resonated with them, as they, too, wished their Spotify Wrapped data had been different.

“NO BECAUSE SPOTIFY WRAPPED IS NOT RIGHT,” a commenter wrote. “THAT [ISNT] MY TOP ARTIST.”

“This is so me,” another said.

“This is insane (what’s the font),” a commenter wrote.

Others said they didn’t understand why Spotify Wrapped is so important to people—millions of people share their Spotify Wrapped graphic on social media each year, as reported by Time.

“I don’t get it why does everyone care about Spotify wrapped so much,” a commenter said.

“This is so dystopian,” another wrote. “People are obsessed with perception!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Oswald via email.

*First Published: Nov 30, 2023, 3:50 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

