‘It’s always on’: Lululemon worker says she got suddenly fired after 4 years. So she reveals the ‘secret weekly sale’

After she was fired for calling in sick, an allegedly former Lululemon employee “spilled the tea” on the company’s weekly “We Made Too Much” sale and other hidden store secrets, to viewers’ delight.

In a viral Apr. 24 video posted to TikTok, user Bree (@flowbybree) claimed she was terminated after four years with the company after taking a sick day, adding in the video’s last slide that an explanation of how she was fired would come next.

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” sale occurs on Thursdays at 11am according to Bree, with the entire inventory discounted up to 90% off. Billboard’s guide to shopping the sale notes that new discount items are restocked each Thursday, potentially saving shoppers hundreds of dollars. Top-rated items going for half off during the sale include the Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top, the Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt, and the Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit.

Bree also shed light on Lululemon’s Quality Promise Guarantee Program, instructing 5.2 million viewers to “NEVER throw out your old or damaged lulu.”

“You can replace or return any item with the Quality Promise Guarantee Program,” she assured in the video’s text overlay. “Just bring it in for a new one or a full value gift card.”

The company’s site outlines three caveats of the program: Return items are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, shoppers must provide some form of identification or proof of purchase, and any items damaged from normal wear, accidents, misuse or “personal preference” are not accepted.

“We will replace any item that doesn’t perform as intended within one year of purchase,” Lululemon’s policy states.

A neat, easy way to procure a 25% deal includes creating a running group, Bree noted in the TikTok. Groups can join the Lululemon Sweat Collective for the discount, as the company seeks product promotion from “local fitness leaders.”

However, one of Bree’s claims may have less truth than the others. In one slide, she claimed that anyone could sign up to become a Lululemon product reviewer by signing up at “LululemonReward.com,” adding that reviewers receive a $700 gift card redeemable for any item on the site. Upon reviewing the site, it is very unlikely it is associated with Lululemon and seems to be a scam.

A recent TikTok posted by a user claiming to be a former SKIMS employee also touted a $700 gift card as compensation for working as a product reviewer for the company. The TikToker also shared a similar website (SKIMSReward.com). This was later discovered to be fraudulent after a SKIMS spokesperson told the Daily Dot the position and gift card was a scam and said the company was not affiliated with the program.

Viewers were skeptical of the Quality Promise Guarantee Program, claiming that the policy is a lot more stringent and unyielding than the way it’s worded.

“I brought in a pair of aligns that ripped out of nowhere on the seam and the girl wouldn’t let me exchange them,” one shopper revealed.

“I had the same thing happen to shorts I own. They said because it wasn’t a rip at the seam they won’t replace them,” another shared.

“I exchanged an old pair of aligns and got another pair that didn’t stretch as much,” one successful customer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bree via TikTok direct message and to Lululemon via its website.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.