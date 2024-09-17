‘People, take this BS to heart’: Mechanic shows the real reason why engines fail

How often should you change your oil filter?

There are currently several models of filters that claim to be effective for up to 25,000 miles. But one mechanic says that recommendation shouldn’t be trusted.

Mike P (@mikep_87), a shop owner/mechanic who often posts automotive advice on TikTok, is telling vehicle owners to beware of the 25,000 recommendation you may find on newer oil filters.

You may want to reconsider changing your oil filter sooner after seeing his video, posted to his account Thursday.

The video currently has 186,400 views and counting.

What does Mike say in his video?

In the video, a truck is shown in a shop’s hydraulic lift. The audio states, “This is why engines fail.”

The camera pans to a filter in a plastic bucket full of dark engine oil. “People take this ‘BS’ to heart,” the audio states, indicating the filter.

The implication seems to be that the filter’s label, stating, “25,000-mile oil change” is less than trustworthy.

The company claims to have “one of the best efficiency ratings in the automotive market providing a filtering efficiency of 98.7 percent at 20 microns,” according to mildrenamsoil.com.

However, Mike seems to tell owners to pump the brakes before they trust the mileage recommendation for when to change their filter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to AMS Oil via its website for a statement.

How often should you change your oil filter?

The Daily Dot has reported expert opinions concerning when to change your oil.

Even taking into account modern lubricants, many experts agree that 5,000 to 7,500 miles is the best range to get an oil change.

Traditionally, most mechanics recommend replacing your oil filter every other time you change your oil—a figure that becomes skewed when the filter purports to be good for 25,00 miles.

According to Autozone, “For most cars, the oil filter change interval will be between 5,000 and 7,500 miles, and it should be changed once per year regardless of mileage.”

What does the oil filter do?

Your oil filter strains material such as carbon, water, and other particles that end up damaging engine parts over the life of the vehicle. These particles remain in the filter until it is replaced and discarded.

According to Firestone, if the filter remains unchanged, particulate matter can trigger “the filter’s bypass valve. When this valve opens, unfiltered oil circulates through the engine to prevent oil starvation. This unfiltered oil can wreak havoc on your engine, possibly resulting in damage and a shorter engine lifespan.”

What did his viewers say about it?

In the comments, Jack Hunt (@mustangjack1992) wrote, “Had a woman today and she changes her oil every 10,000 miles on a synthetic blend oil and we had to explain to her that it will end up destroying her engine.”

Another viewer warned, “I run Amsoil in my semi, I still change it every 12k. I run it in my car too, still gets changed every 3k. I don’t care, oil is cheap, engines aren’t.”

“Absolutely agree. 5k no matter the oil or filter. Cheap insurance,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mike via TikTok comment and messenger for further comment.

