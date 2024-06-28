‘What you think is full synthetic isn’t really full synthetic’: Mechanic shares truth about full synthetic oil

A longtime mechanic recently broke down how motor oil that’s labeled full synthetic oil isn’t 100 percent synthetic.

Rich, or Fordbossme (@fordbossme), has already gained a loyal following for his videos with straightforward warnings to car owners, like don’t listen to the dealership recommended interval of 10,000 miles between oil changes and why women should be wary of chain oil change spots.

In this latest viral video, Rich replies to the comment, “Full synthetic [oil] is 10,000 miles. I feel anything less is a waste,” from a previous video by explaining how the term “full synthetic” can be misleading. The video has garnered over 663,000 views as of this writing.

“Let me educate you,” Rich says. “What you think is full synthetic isn’t really full synthetic.”

He goes on to say that oils labeled as full synthetic are usually Group II or Group III blends that use a small percentage of synthetic base oil, and the term “just means it has enough of the minimum amount of a synthetic blend to call it synthetic.”

What are full synthetic oils?

According to Machinery Lubrication, a reference site for motor oils and lubricants, full synthetic oils use a synthetic base stock “uniquely designed” on the molecular level without petroleum as well as additives to slow the oil degradation. Technically, synthetic oils offer superior performance, but Rich says that there are “different variations of synthetic.”

Amsoil, a motor oil company, explains that oils are made up of two components: base oils and additives. These base oils are divided into five groups. Group I and Group II use conventional base oils, while Group III, Group IV, and Group V use synthetic base oils. However, Group III oils aren’t fully synthetic; instead, they’re highly processed conventional base oils. The company also reports that oils labeled synthetic can use Group III oils, Group IV, or Group V in any combination and ratio. So, oils marketed as full synthetic can contain any amount of synthetic oil, ranging from 99% synthetic oil to 1% base oil blends to 1% synthetic to 99% base oil blends.

Rich adds that “the closest thing to a real full synthetic” is the “Pennzoil Platinum natural gas formula.”

Many viewers were unsurprised.

“So we are being misled by all the companies,” a viewer remarked.

“You might need to say it louder for the people in the back. I’ve been trying to tell people, but they don’t listen,” a second added.

“It’s so hard to tell people this they don’t get it I use Pao,” a third agreed.

Others were shocked anyone would believe they should change their oil every 10,000 miles.

“I change mine every 3000 miles no matter what,” a viewer said.

“Won’t matter. 10k is far too much!” a second remarked.

“I only use Amsoil in my twin turbo. I change oil every 7500 miles,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fordbossme via TikTok comment. No other form of communication was available.

