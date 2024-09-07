‘I can’t even put my hand in’: Mechanic blasts Buick Enclave for this surprising design tweak

While working on a 2015 Buick Enclave, a mechanic posted a TikTok slamming General Motors (GM) for the placement of the car’s oil filter.

Rich (@fordbossme) has reached over 53,000 views on his viral video and left a caption that says, “Who’s idea was it to put the oil filter here.”

To start his video Rich records the engine bay of a 2015 Buick Enclave and quickly moves the camera to stretch down into the inside of the engine. He asks, “Who in their right mind decided that it would be a great idea to put the oil filter right there?”

He explains that he can’t reach the oil filter from the bottom or top access spots because it’s so small. “I can’t even clear my hand past the motor mount and catalytic converter,” he says.

Next, Rich adds that even if you could reach your hand through the access spot, your hand and arm could risk burn from the heat of the engine.

Before ending his video Rich says, “this is such a stupid … poor design by GM.”

“I guess I’m just having a damn bad day today,” he adds. “If it ain’t [expletive] Hyundais or Kias, it’s [expletive] oil filter placement cars.”

Where should an oil filter go?

In a quick guide, Fram states although the placement of an oil filter varies on the make and model of vehicle, for most, “the oil filter is located on the engine block, near the oil pan.”

“However, in others, the oil filter may be in a different location, such as above the engine, behind the radiator, or in the fender well,” they continue. To find the exact location of your oil filter, you can refer to your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

A viewer joked in the comment section of Rich’s video that the “engine was designed not to run long enough to change the oil, lol.”

“As a lube tech I hate these engines,” another agrees. “Tat filter gets too hot to handle and it’s awkward to get a grip on it. Getting it back on is just as difficult too.”

Why is the Buick Enclave oil filter so inconvenient?

It’s a bit unclear. The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Rich via the TikTok comment section and DM and General Motors via email.

The Enclave was refreshed by GM in 2013 and competed chiefly with its Acura counterpart, the MDX. And even YouTube tutorials about the Enclave aren’t super clear on how to remove and replace the oil filter itself.

That’s likely because modern cars often have proprietary bells and whistles that keep drivers coming back to the dealership early and often.

