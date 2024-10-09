‘It’s a camera… there’s a skimmer in here’: Man warns be careful at the ATM when you need fast cash after making shocking discovery

Withdrawing cash from an ATM might seem safe, but recent reports of card skimmers suggest otherwise.

For example, one man found a skimmer—a device used by criminals to steal credit card data—at a 7-Eleven, while another discovered one at a gas station. Discoveries like these have people constantly sharing guides on ways to spot these devices and avoid getting robbed.

Recently, another TikTok user sounded the alarm about card skimmers at two outdoor Bank of America ATMs.

TikToker finds card skimmers at ATMs

The video, posted by TikTok user @smrtnz.01, has gathered over 351,000 views, raising awareness about the tactics scammers use to steal personal banking information.

“Careful when you’re using ATMs, guys,” the man begins.

He points to a small hole on the left side of the keypad, explaining, “If you notice right here, this little hole, it’s a camera.”

The man gathers that the camera is set up to capture users’ PIN codes, while a skimmer attached to the card slot collects card information.

To prove his point, the TikToker shows viewers a metal cover he removed from the machine, revealing the hidden camera inside.

“If you don’t believe me, I already took one off,” he says, holding up the device.

He then removes the cover from the other ATM, showing how similar the fake attachment looks to an actual ATM part.

“Looks exactly like a [expletive] ATM,” he says.

Additionally, the man advises viewers not to damage every ATM they come across. “Now don’t go to every ATM and [expletive] break it apart, you know,” he advises.

To conclude, @smrtnz.01 wrote a message in the video’s text overlay while showing close-up photos of the cameras he discovered.

“It ain’t fair that we work hard and so many hours and they just come and try to get it for free,” the TikTok user wrote. “Pay attention and be safe out there.”

How common are card skimmers?

Card skimmers are becoming increasingly common across the country, according to a recent report by Business Insider–costing businesses and consumers a staggering $1 billion annually.

If you’re concerned about encountering a skimmer, there are some key signs to watch for.

How to tell if your ATM has a card skimmer

For example, if part of the ATM feels loose, gently tug on the card reader to check if it detaches. Additionally, look for any color differences between the card reader and the rest of the machine’s body, as this could indicate tampering.

Finally, if you happen to discover a skimmer like the TikToker did, it’s best to not swipe your card and alert authorities immediately.

Viewers seem aware of the issue

In the comments, users weren’t surprised about the man’s discovery. Some joked about the lack of funds in their accounts, while others shared their advice on how to withdraw money safely.

“what they gonna do with my $4.58??” joked one user.

“Why are people still going to outdoor atms ion trust nooooone of them,” stated another.

“always cover the key pad while entering my numbers,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @smrtnz.01 via TikTok messaging and comments.

