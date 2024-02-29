‘Whenever they excuse themselves…’: Car dealership expert shares how salespeople eavesdrop on customers, how to use it to your advantage

When shopping for a car, getting a good price on your desired vehicle involves a lot more psychological maneuvering than you might expect.

As numerous experts on TikTok have pointed out, a dealership asking you something as innocuous as “When can you come in?” may be a red flag—and if one is interested in having a conversation about their budget, they must be careful with what they say and how they ask their questions if they want a truly helpful answer.

While there’s a fair bit of psychological trickery at work here, there may also be a bit of covert spycraft, warns TikTok user Lyndan (@lyndan99).

Previously, Lyndan sparked discussion after claiming to have caught a dealership raising interest rates. Now, the TikToker has inspired debate after alleging that private conversations in car dealerships might not be as private as one thinks.

“With some dealerships, when you’re in the office and there’s a phone there, whenever they excuse themselves to go get numbers or to take a phone call, a lot of times they are listening to your conversation,” Lyndan alleges. “The phone in that office is a microphone, and they’re learning all about you and what your expectations are.”

Given this, he says that there are ways to game this system to ensure better outcomes for you as a shopper.

“I would say some crazy number I knew they couldn’t reach,” he recounts. “‘We’re not taking this car unless they take $10,000 off the sticker!’—trying to work on their psychology. So what that did was, if they were planning on trying to get me $5,000 over sticker [price] or something like that, they changed the numbers right away and gave me a more reasonable offer.”

The other option, Lyndan says, is to simply excuse oneself into another area.

“One thing you can do is simply get up and walk outside away from the store where no one can hear you,” he details. “You can talk it out on the phone, or with a person you’re with.”

Immediately, commenters became suspicious of how common this practice actually is.

“25 years and franchise dealerships in management I have never in life heard of a dealership listening in by intercom to a customer,” stated a user.

“Literally noone is doing this, but great idea,” added another.

That said, Lyndan insisted it was real, writing in comments that he’s “experienced it.”

“Unfortunately some do, a couple of the dealerships that I worked at did this,” he added. “Or they have another salesman stand close enough to hear u.”

The legality of this is an open question, though it appears doing so would likely be illegal. As noted by NOLO, “Under the federal Wiretap Act, it is illegal for any person to secretly record an oral, telephonic, or electronic communication that other parties to the communication reasonably expect to be private.”

That said, there are exceptions to this rule, and individual instances of what Lyndan is describing would have to be examined on a case-by-case basis.

Other commenters simply spoke to the veracity of this allegation.

“That’s why my wife and I texted each other when they left the room,” said a commenter.

“I know for a fact this is true,” declared a second.

The Daily Do reached out to Lyndan via email.