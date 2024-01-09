‘It is a manipulation of people and numbers’: Former dealership worker says you should never tell salesman this when buying a new car

Car dealership salesmen have a bad reputation of being scam artists, but one former dealership worker is sharing a tip on how to avoid being cheated and get the best deal when buying a new car.

The video comes from a TikTok user who posts under the handle @the_cryptokeeper. The creator first provides some context on his own background, sharing that he used to be heavily involved in the industry when he was younger. “There are a lot of games that are played,” he says, before adding that the car business is a “manipulation of people and numbers.”

He goes on to address people who are looking to buy a car from a dealership. “If you have a trade-in, do not tell them that,” the creator says. Instead, he suggests that customers first “start hammering on the actual price of the vehicle, not the payment,” explaining that salesmen will often play with interest rates and use similar tricks in order to make customers think they’re getting a good deal.

It’s only after customers finalize the price of the new vehicle that they should mention that they have a car to trade-in. “It’s a really simple tactic but it works well. You will get the actual vehicle that they’ve committed to for the price and then get a real number on your vehicle,”@the_cryptokeeper states. Additionally, he recommends customers find out what their trade-in is worth before walking into the car dealership.

The video amassed 3.2 million views, and many viewers agreed with the former car dealership worker.

“Yep! Research price of the new car and the trade in value of yours. I did this strategy and the salesman complimented me at the end of it all!” one viewer proudly shared.

“99% of getting a good deal is just doing your research on what other cars have sold for and what your trade-ins worth,” a second commented.

Other users also shared their real-life experiences of using the tactic.

“This is exactly what I did and they were not happy when I told them I had a trade in,” one user stated.

“I tried negotiating the price on a few trucks at my local chevy and gmc dealership and the salesman told me they don’t negotiate. so I left,” a second wrote.

Even used car retailer CarMax recommends getting an appraisal before trading in your vehicle and being skeptical at the dealership. “When trading your car in, the negotiation shouldn’t be about your monthly payment. Be sure to establish the value of your trade-in and separately establish the price of the new vehicle. From there, you can talk about loan terms and the down payment to help adjust your monthly payment to the one you’re comfortable with. If you only focus on the monthly payment from the start, it’s easy to lose sight of how much you’re getting for your trade-in and how much you’re paying for your next car.”

