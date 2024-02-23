‘The reason that the dealership is doing this…’: Car-buying expert shares how dealerships trick you with ‘When can you come in?’

A car buying expert warns consumers about dealerships that ask, “When can you come in?” According to him, they’re using a specific strategy in those cases that might lead to you agreeing to a deal you later regret.

The advice came as part of a TikTok themed around the idea of “car shopping red flags.” It comes from creator Billy the Car Kid (@billythecarkid), the TikTok name for Billy Bridges with True Price Auto.

According to that site, he’s “your ultimate ally in overcoming the challenges [of] buying or trading in a vehicle.” He offers, “Steer your car buying and trade in experience toward success with me by your side to help you navigate your journey. Together, we will get you the best price for your vehicle.”

In this video, which has generated more than 212,700 views as of Friday, Bridges notes, “If the dealership ever says to you, ‘When can you come in? When can you come in?’ and they keep insisting that you come down before you even get numbers or get all your questions answered, this is a big red flag.”

Bridges says the reason for this demand, one of three red flags he identifies in the video, is “because they know that when you’re there, you’re likely to be vulnerable. You’re likely to be impulsive. You’re likely to be excited. You’re likely to be easier to take advantage of and easier to manipulate.”

Bridges warns about financing provided by the dealership, noting that the dealership makes money on that and they’re not just necessarily “trying to help their customer find the best way to get from point A to point B.”

The third and final red flag he hones in on is a dealership touting itself with what some see as a positive.

“Gotta run from this place immediately if you hear them even utter these words: No haggle dealerships,” he advises. “Get out of here with your one-stop shop pricing.”

He says that that’s engineered “for people who have anxiety and don’t like to go back and forth or have any kind of negotiation, and they don’t want that awkwardness that happens at other dealerships that don’t follow that business model.”

But he goes on to say, “I don’t think, for anybody else, they’re smart,” noting that if you have a car to trade in, that right there necessitates a negotiation.

Bridges added via caption, “Car dealerships hate me.”

The video brought in some car buyers complaining about the process.

“OMG This one salesman has called 3x today sent 2 emails and multiple texts,” one shared. “I have not even looked at a car.”

That led to a few people discussing the dynamics, with one saying, “It’s not really because they want to but it’s because they have to. As a salesperson I understand how it can be annoying especially when the customer hasn’t replied and still make us text and email.”

Another said, “Went to a dealership to see a truck that looked perfect in pictures, only to get there to see the hood and roof was damaged by hail. He said they’ll only fix the hood since nobody can see the roof.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bridges via email.