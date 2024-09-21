‘So average for Hyundai’: Man’s ‘budget BMW’ shuts off 5 minutes after he picks it up from the dealership. It only has 5,000 miles

While many may want a luxury car, there are a lot of caveats that could prevent someone from actually getting one.

For example, the high price point makes many higher end cars a difficult purchase to justify, especially on a budget. Additionally, gasoline and maintenance for such vehicles can often cost significantly more than their lower end counterparts—and, while the cars might be more expensive, that doesn’t always mean that one is getting a better product.

Reasons like these are why some consider getting “dupes” of higher end cars. These are cars that may appear to look like a more expensive vehicle on the surface while still being affordable. For example, one TikTok user recently bragged about her Mazda CX-5 by calling it a “Mercedes dupe.”

However, this plan doesn’t always work out, as another TikTok user recently discovered.

What happened to this ‘budget BMW’?

In a video posted yesterday, TikTok user @turbo.trouble posted that he had acquired a 2024 Hyundai Elantra N.

In the original video, he dubbed the vehicle the “best car under 40k,” writing in the caption that the car was a “Budget BMW M3.”

Commenters were initially skeptical of this claim. “Won’t last 50k miles,” declared one highly-favorited comment.

Now, it appears those skeptics may have been correct. In a follow-up video replying to this comment, the TikToker says that the car exhibited a litany of issues that began as soon as he drove the car off the lot.

Despite having only 5,128 miles, the TikToker said the car suddenly wouldn’t turn on after just 5 minutes of ownership.

According to the TikToker, the dealership told him that there were no problems with the car, leading to him taking the vehicle to another dealership.

“Grateful for Hyundai warranties!” the TikToker wrote in the caption.

While the car boasts a positive 4 out of 5 star rating on Kelley Blue Book, with 50 reviews, some reviewers noted issues with the car. One review claimed that their new car already had transmission problems, while another stated that “this car needs constant repairs and the parts aren’t available.”

In the comments section, users offered their views on the “budget BMW” moniker as well as the current state of Hyundai vehicles.

“Hyundai/Kia would be such a goated brand if they weren’t so unreliable especially the newer ones,” said a user. “The older generations are goated.”

“A BMW would never,” stated another.

“Same thing here bro, Got my 22 EN 6 months ago and it turned out to be my [high pressure fuel pump],” offered a third. “Had to get it towed and dealer started it and said it was fine. Next day it wouldn’t start.”

We’ve reached out to Hyundai via email and @turbo.trouble via Instagram and TikTok direct messages.

