‘Italian engineering at its finest’: Man wants luxury car. It breaks down during the test-drive

When shopping for a car, one might be tempted to go the “luxury” route, swapping in their standard SUV for something with a little more prestige.

While this may be a fine choice for some people, others have reported problems. For example, one luxury car owner said she missed her Honda after realizing all of the costs associated with luxury car ownership. Others have reported similar stories of inflated ownership costs for these high-end cars.

At the very least, one would think that if they are paying a higher price, they are receiving a better quality of car. A recent video from TikTok user Jake (@hr.jake) seems to contest that idea.

A not-so-luxury experience

In a clip with over 47,000 views, Jake shows the interior of a car that is stopped on the side of a road. The people in the car appear to be having a conversation about how to fix whatever issue is at hand.

“POV car broke down on the test drive,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

While the exact model of the car is unclear, the car is from the brand Alfa Romeo. These cars are manufactured by Stellantis, which also produces Jeep and Dodge vehicles.

“Italian engineering at its finest,” jokes Jake in the comments section.

According to a later comment, he claims that they did not buy the car and instead “left immediately.”

While Stellantis doesn’t have the best reputation online, several vehicles from Alfa Romeo have been heralded for their quality; for example, JD Power released a report in 2023 that claimed the reliability of certain Alfa Romeo vehicles was high, and that the brand’s quality had improved significantly.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions on the contemporary car market.

“It’s an Alfa Romeo doing Alfa Romeo activities,” said a user.

“This happened to me when I was test driving a Navigator,” offered another. “Was going great until a hose popped off and it started to overheat so I pulled over and called the dealership and it was towed lol.”

“I’ve had my Alfa Romeo for 6 months & it always broke down,” stated a third. “25k miles.”

The Daily Doy reached out to Stellantis via email and Jake via Instagram DM and TikTok comment.

