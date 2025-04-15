‘Girl you are a SURVIVOR’: Woman goes on a first date to Six Flags. Then things take a turn for the worse

A woman recounted a strange date that she went on, in which the man took her to Six Flags, and then awkwardly insisted on kissing her goodnight.

Jade (@proudfakeblonde) uploaded a story time about what she referred to as “the worst date” she’d ever been on. The video went viral, receiving 1.8 million views.

She says the date started awkwardly.

“He’s not talking. … I’ll say something; he’ll say something weird in response. I can’t even bring myself to fake laugh,” she recounts.

Jade says when she asked to use her date’s phone to play some music, she discovered every playlist on his Apple Music was named after her. Not only that, there were also pictures of her as the cover image.

“Am I gonna get home today? I don’t really know anymore,” she says.

Although Jade pretended not to see the playlists, her date pointedly asked if she had, so she had to say she had.

The two then arrived at a go-karting track, but it was closed. So, according to Jade, they sat in silence in his car for the next 30 minutes. She also adds that whenever she had her phone out, her date would constantly ask who she was texting and try to look at the screen over her shoulder.

After go-karting, the two went to Taco Bell. But while eating in the car, Jade’s dates had multiple accidents in which he got food on his clothing. This led to him getting increasingly annoyed and being in the bathroom cleaning himself up.

“By the time he comes back out, I’m already done [eating]. So he’s just sitting there eating his food for 30 minutes. We’re not talking,” she says.

The third red flag

Then, her date told her they were going to Six Flags.

“What? We just went go-kart racing and then Taco Bell. Now Six Flags?” she exclaims.

Jade says her date then got annoyed again when he had to pay $30 for parking.

“You planned the date, why are you yelling at me?” she says.

She says she dropped multiple hints about wanting to go home, but he did not take her up on the suggestion.

Then, while in line for one of the rides, she realized she was in front of three people she knew from her school. When she asked her date to stay calm about it, he decided to take the opposite approach.

“He was like, ‘I’m just going to stare at them until they get uncomfortable and look away,’” she says.

Over the few rides, Jade says her date kept trying to hold her hand or put his arm around her, even though she kept trying to avoid his advances. Finally, he found an opening.

“I guess he could see the look on my face … he was like, ‘Wait is it okay if I put my arm around you?’ I was like, ‘Well it’s already there.’”

The final red flag

After a while, Jade demanded to be taken home. Although her date protested, saying he had dinner plans, Jade remained firm. Before they got in his car, she says he made her take a picture with him.

She says as soon as they pulled up to her gate, she hopped out of the car. When her date said it would be rude of him not to meet her parents, Jade said they weren’t at home. Then she asked him not to walk her to her door, but he insisted on doing so.

He then hugged her, and as she pulled away, made a face as though he was going to kiss her.

“I was like, ‘Drive safe!’ And I run inside,” she says.

However, that wasn’t the end of it. Her date first started yelling her name. He started calling and texting her.

He then sent a message asking if he could kiss her before leaving.

“I was like, ‘I don’t kiss on the first date,” she says, shaking her head.

The date then pretended to be stuck at her gate, waited for a while, and then finally left.

Over the next few days, Jade says this man was texting her paragraphs asking her not to ghost him.

“He’s getting ghosted. I’m sorry,” she says as the video ends.

Viewers were also creeped out

Jade’s viewers agreed that the man’s behavior throughout the date was strange and that she was probably right to not go out with him again.

One person wrote in the comments, “Please tell me you blocked him on everything.”

“Girl the picture had HELP ME written all over it,” another person said, referring to the photo the date insisted on in the Six Flags parking lot. Another commenter also remarked that Jade looked “terrified” in the image.

“After dinner he was gonna take you to a wedding chapel,” one person joked. However, Jade responded that that may well have happened.

She responded, “He told my sister he wanted to marry me.”

“Six flags and they were all red,” joked another.

“Girl you are a SURVIVOR,” someone else remarked.

Safety tips for going out with people you don’t know

As Jade’s story illustrates, sometimes people can feel unsafe on dates. Studies have even suggested that there has been an increase in assault survivors reporting instances of assault after meeting someone through a dating app.

But there are many safety precautions people can take before going on a first date. These include meeting in public places that you don’t frequent yourself and taking separate transportation to get there.

Telling a friend where you are going or sharing your location on your phone is also a good idea. Additionally, you can set up a code phrase or word to use in case the date takes a turn for the worse.

