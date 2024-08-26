‘Do I look stupid?’: Lexus driver shocked at cost for oil change that was supposed to be complimentary

A Lexus driver was shocked at the cost she was quoted for an oil change. It was originally supposed to be complimentary. She isn’t the only one outraged at the cost of maintaining a luxury vehicle at the dealership.

TikTok user Gina (@iamginabaez) is a Lexus owner who recently went to the dealership for an oil change. She left in anger, however, when she was told the dealership couldn’t actually give her a free oil change, after all. “They said they couldn’t do it because my car is at 10,700 miles, and it was supposed to be at 10,000 miles,” she says. “And they want to charge me $500 for an oil change. Do I look stupid?”

She continues, “This is why I don’t like to deal with cars. I don’t. They try my life. Lexus, … count your days.” In the caption, she writes, “@Lexus, please tell me how is that even possible for just an oil change?”

Viewers weigh in on the cost of a Lexus oil change

The video amassed more than 92,000 views since she posted it on Aug. 12. In the comments section, users offered advice and commiseration about the cost of maintaining a luxury vehicle.

One user said, “Yep.. it’s more than a basic oil change it’s certain items due up at 10,000… I own an LS 500. My next oil change and service is $1,150 plus tax, but this is my third Lexus, [so] I know what to expect.”

A second user wrote, “I have a Lexus. That’s the 10,000 mile service. Not just the oil change.” Gina replied, “Yeah they didn’t explain that to me. All I asked for is an oil change. I specifically said all I wanted was an oil change, nothing else.”

A third user suggested, “Go Toyota. I was there Saturday and saw someone drop off a Lexus Rx and they said people come to them because they are cheaper than Lexus.”

Why did Gina receive a $500 quote?

In short, it is more expensive to maintain a luxury vehicle because they are more complicated than the average car and the technicians generally require more training. Additionally, as one new Mercedes owner found out, luxury brands tend to recommend more regular filter changes and other routine maintenance at the 10,000-mile mark.

However, some car enthusiasts consider Lexus a relative steal when it comes to maintenance costs, particularly compared to other luxury brands. “As the luxury division of Toyota, Lexus maintenance costs are cheap, relatively speaking,” writes Motor1 blog. “RepairPal ranked Lexus in sixth place overall for its low ownership costs. Lexus owners spend about $551 per year on maintenance and repairs, though costs grow as vehicles age.”

In this Reddit thread posted to r/Lexus, users generally report paying about $100 for a regular oil change at their local Lexus dealership, although some say they also go to Toyota or a chain oil change business for a slightly lower price.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gina via TikTok comment and direct message. We also reached out to Lexus via website contact form for comment.

