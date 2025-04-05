‘I don’t think I want to stop at Buc-ee’s anymore’: Ex-Buc-ee’s worker reveals the No. 1 question they ask. Viewers have concerns about their ‘zero-tolerance’ policies

Buc-ee’s is known for its 10/10 customer experience for a reason. This former employee reveals the zero tolerance policies all employees must follow. Are the rules going too far?

Buc-ee’s zero tolerance policies

Buc-ee’s is the gas station and convenience store with a chipped tooth beaver mascot in several southern states. It has a cult like following as seen with the recent excitement about the the stores recent largest location that opened last Summer. And the store apparently holds employees to a high standard.

Ryan (@wtf_its_ryan) says he used to work at Buc-ee’s. He recently went viral for sharing what it was like working there. In a response to a comment on his original video, he explains things you easily get fired for. These include the following:

No cellphone

No nicotine

No tattoos

Cellphones need to be kept in your locker, car, or turned off while in your pocket. The no nicotine rule also extends to vapes and nicotine patches. If you’re caught with any of these, it’s one-and-done and you’re fired, he says.

Ryan explains that the tattoo rule was later changed to give employees a warning the first time their tattoo shows instead of instantly firing them.

“Are people aware of these rules before they accept the job?” the comment Ryan responds to says.

“Oh yeah, you are aware of this way before you accept the job. You aware of it within the first five minutes of an interview,” Ryan responds.

“Same thing with the breaks, ‘Can you work eight hours and only take one 20-minute break?” Ryan says as another rule they would make interviewees aware of before they accept the job.

Ryan’s video has over 13,000 likes and 838,500 views as of Saturday.

Over-achiever beaver

Are Buc-ee’s strict employee rules warranted? Tough to say. One thing for sure though is that working at the store is highly coveted. The company recently came in at No. 5 as the highest paying retail chain in the country with a starting minimum wage of $18.18, according to a KHOU 11 reporting.

Perhaps this is one reason to work there despite the strike rules.

Viewers are in disagreement about whether or not these rules are reasonable.

“What if you’re a diabetic? My reciever for my glucose monitor is my cell phone. if sugars go below a certain number, an alarm will go off, but the phone has to be on for it to alert,” says one comment.

“I have a kid in school. There’s no way I’m turning my phone off. That’s ridiculous,” says another.

“I don’t think I even want to stop at a Bucees anymore,” someone else wrote.

“By the comments, it looks like a lot of people have a problem with rules. If you don’t like them, don’t work there,” chimes in another.

“I love these policies! More companies need policies like these,” a different person states.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Buc-ee’s for comment via email and to Ryan for comment via TikTok message and comment.

