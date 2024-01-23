‘That might be an accident. Would you like to leave a tip?’: Local brewery questions customer’s decision to leave no tip on 4-pack of beer

Many believe America’s tip culture has gotten out of hand.

One Reddit user posted about a store questioning his decision not to tip after making an online purchase, sparking debate.

According to screenshots provided by the Redditor, after purchasing a four-pack from a local brewery, he decided not to tip. He planned to pick up the order, so a tip didn’t seem necessary.

That didn’t stop the store from questioning whether his decision to not tip was a “mistake.”

“At the end of checking out on my pick up order from a local brewery and of course I get the tip screen 25%20%15% or ‘other’,” he wrote. “I chose other and entered $0. Click next and I get asked if it’s an accident that I didn’t tip on my pick up order.”

User u/WelderParking811 provided an image of the screen that captured the message he got during checkout.

“Just a sec,” it read. “It looks like you left $0.00 for the tip. That might be an accident. Would you like to leave a tip?”

The Reddit user posted the images to the website’s r/EndTipping group which has over 14,700 users. The group was created to expose and denounce American tipping culture, which they called “toxic and frustrating.”

“Posts here include action plans, info on cool service-included restaurants and other tipping-related news, and yes, even (reasonable, non-hateful) rants,” the group’s description read.

In the comments section, users wrote about having similar experiences.

“I had the same thing happen while buying a 6 pack of Root Beer brewed on site,” user Code13DoNot wrote. “He handed me the 6 pack and the tablet as he said they don’t accept cash. I gladly hit ‘0’ for the tip and handed the tablet back to him.”

“Yeah breweries went off the deep end,” another user added. “The f*ck I’m going to tip you for when all I’m doing is grabbing a four pack.”

Others imagined what other services they would be expected to tip for receiving.

“Soon they will ask us to tip cashiers at grocery stores LMAO,” user Bearhunter429 quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to user WelderParking811 via Reddit message for comment.