‘Not you in disguise’: Worker sneakily calls out sick to take flight. Her boss happens to be on the same flight

In a viral video, TikToker Leila Soares (@leilabelosoares) realized she is on the same plane as her boss after calling out sick.

In the video, Soares is wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a mask. She is completely incognito, which has come in handy, because it is a this moment that she realizes that her boss is on the same flight with her. In the video, she zooms in on a man a few rows ahead of her, and over the footage, the text reads: “Messages my boss to call in sick only to find he on the same flight.”

The video has 6.6 million views and thousands of comments. Many viewers found Soares’ dilemma highly entertaining and quite relatable. They shared similar experiences.

“I called in sick a time and went to the casino and saw my boss waving at me by the roulette machines,” one viewer shared. Another commented, “Almost like the time I called out sick and ended up in the newspaper pictured at an event.”

Other viewers wondered if Soares was concerned about being fired or if her boss saw the video. “Better hope this doesn’t land on his fyp,” one commented. If he did end up seeing the video, one viewer suggested, “Hit him with ‘I had to fly to my dr appointment.”

Most viewers wanted an update. Even Microsoft’s official TikTok account anxiously awaited, commenting, “Oh, we need an update,” And Soares delivered.

A day after posting the first video, she uploaded a second video in response to a comment, “Ma’am wait we need a part 2. Are you still on the plane! Just Wait until everyone gets off at this point.”

In this response video, she is at work, sitting in her cubicle with a co-worker, and says, “I am back at work” before laughing as the video cuts out. In the comments, viewers applauded her for not getting caught or fired. One commented, “She said “y’all not getting me fired. I’m at work, what flight?”

Others were not convinced, as one viewer suggested, “Plot twist this was pre-recorded.” Another added, I pray you don’t get in trouble and he finds it as funny as we do.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Leila Soares via TikTok comment.