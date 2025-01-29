‘This is the literal best car’: Woman sits in driver’s seat of new BMW i7. Then she realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

Car technology has advanced a lot in recent years. The most tech you could hope for in an older car is a radio, CD player, or if you’re lucky, an auxiliary jack. But the modern car is outfitted with a variety of bells and whistles to improve the driving experience.

Sometimes, these features can be a bit of a headache, as evidenced by driver complaints about Toyota’s digital gauge clusters and Kia’s automatic braking. However, they can also create an exciting new experience for drivers, from improved engine sounds to bird’s eye views.

Now, a woman has shared her experience with the technology in the new BMW i7. She’s pretty thrilled about it.

What’s so cool about the new BMW?

In a video with over 11 million views, TikTok user Paige Taylor (@paigetaylor.s) gives viewers a walkthrough of her new vehicle, a BMW i7.

Throughout her video, she goes through the car’s many impressive features. These include its mood lighting that can be changed with a voice command, wireless charging station, impressive camera system that allows for a bird’s eye view, lighted mirror, and a heads-up display that shows navigational directions.

However, two features caught her eye in particular. The first regards the car’s sound system.

As Taylor shows in the video, she can control the music via hand gestures. This includes changing the song, pausing the song, and controlling the volume.

Second, she shows the car’s interior camera. After flashing a smile, the car will take a photo and save it to the car’s camera roll.

“Look at how cute this is!” she exclaims. “Imagine taking, like, photos with your friends and stuff.”

Is this real?

Seeing all of the features Taylor shows in her video, one might wonder if they really do come with the car. And do they work as well as Taylor claims?

Looking at BMW’s website, it’s true that one can get their new 2025 BMW i7 electric vehicle with everything shown by Taylor in her video.

Not only that, but the car received strong, positive reviews, with Car and Driver giving the car an 8.5 out of 10 and Edmunds rating it an 8.4 out of 10.

That said, a car with features like these comes at a cost. As noted by Car and Driver, “The price of the 2025 BMW i7 starts at $106,875 and goes up to $169,675 depending on the trim and options.”

In the comments section, many users shared their enthusiasm for Taylor’s car. However, several noted the high price of the vehicle.

“A SEVEN SERIES? THATS LIKE 100k???” wrote a user.

“Wow this car is beautiful!! my 2025 kia k5 ex has many of these features as well for anyone looking for a lower cost solution,” added another.

“I was so invested but you lost me at electric,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to BMW via email and Taylor via email.

