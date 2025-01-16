‘We need to see if we can Hellcat swap it’: Man sits in driver’s seat of new Dodge Charger. Then he realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

New models of cars come with lots of new features, such as automated safety features, touch screen infotainment, and app-integrated systems. But, sometimes, the newer features can feel unnecessary or overdone.

Recently, car enthusiast TikTok account Moparman (@the_real_mopar_man) showed viewers the Dodge Charger’s new exhaust. The video has been viewed over 580,000 times as of publication.

Dodge Charger’s new exhaust

Moparman begins his short 47-second video inside a new Dodge Charger.

“Took the new Charger out, and we got the sports mode on, and here is the new augmented exhaust noise,” Moparman said.

After pressing down on the gas for a few seconds and emitting a softer rumble than sports cars in the past, he climbs out of the car and has his friend rev the engine.

Outside of the car, the exhaust sounds the same. Additionally, he got down to show people a grille-like exhaust that emitted sound but not smoke.

“It doesn’t blow smoke. It just blows speaker noises. Boo, Dodge! Boo! You got a boo from the Mopar Man,” he said.

Dodge Charger’s new features

On top of what Moparman showed viewers, the 2025 Dodge Charger comes with a lot of new features and a new body design.

According to Car and Driver, the 2025 model “comes in two body styles,” has four doors, and uses a twin-turbo inline-six engine that comes in 420 horsepower or 550 horsepower. Its interior and exterior style borrows from 1960s muscle cars.

The interior features a “mix of old and new themes,” such as a “layered dash design borrowed from the Charger of the late 1960s,” bucket seats, and a rear-lift rear instead of a traditional trunk.

Car and Driver reports that every model comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and uses the Uconnect 5 software interface. The display can also be upgraded to a 16-inch unit on some models. Safety and driver assistance features include standard automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with a lane-centering feature.

Pricing for the new model ranges from $40,000-450,000.

What do viewers think?

Most viewers were unimpressed by the new exhaust feature.

“That new bose exhaust,” one said.

“It sounds so low quality, like playing an mp3 file on a phone, why would they make it sound like that?” a second wondered.

“Sound like a fortnight car,” a third added.

“Imagine the speaker blows and sounds like a straight piped civic,” another added.

“It’s such a shame because they finally nailed the design,” a viewer remarked.

“Another car with 50k (if your lucky) life span and plastic parts,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moparman via TikTok comments and Dodge via email.

