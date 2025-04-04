‘For the price of 1‘: Home Depot shopper checks price of Frigidaire ice makers. Then he leaves with 4

If you’re looking for deals, you might want to check out this Discord group. A shopper scored at Home Depot with four Frigidaire ice maker machines because of it.

Home Depot hack

Customer @resale_rascals scored a major deal at Home Depot.

“I knew that this specific location had these ice makers on sale,” he says. “Now, they’re originally $270, but they’re on sale for $135. Amazing right? Wrong. It’s even cheaper than that. I was alerted, thanks to the Discord in my bio, that this specific location has just dropped them in price and that this location had four available.”

@resale_rascals goes to the self-check at Home Depot, and each comes out to $68. The total for four came out to $272. So, according to @resale_rascals, they got four ice makers for the price of one.

As the TikToker’s name suggests, they are most likely stocking up on these ice makers to resell them and make a profit.

How to get these discounts?

So what’s Discord, and how can it help you get discounts at Home Depot and other stores? @resale_rascals’ page is filled with instances of major deals allegedly due to this Discord group where people share local promotions in stores and online to be aware of. This is how @resale_rascals learned that the ice makers were on sale, to begin with.

Discord is marketed for video gamers as a space for them to connect and sometimes even get access to exclusive games and content. However, tons of users on the platform are not gamers and use the site for chatting with friends and creating communities.

Besides Discord, TikTok is another place to find information on how to score deals at stores like Home Depot. There are tons of people sharing information about how to score deals. For example, this TikToker shares how to order your Starbucks latte in a way that cuts a few dollars off but gets you almost the same thing.

Viewers weigh in

What do viewers think of @resale_rascals’ major savings?

“Gotta love people who find a deal and take all the stock so no one else can get any then turn around and resell,” says one comment.

“I had joined a discord and it sucked never had anything in my area,” says another.

“They had them at imperial market place San Diego. I went at 2pm and they were all gone. 2 employees were in the clearance section the whole time. I knew they bought them first,” someone else says.

“Scored 2!!!!” says another comment.

“Thank you, was able to get one!” says someone else.

It seems that some viewers scored a deal because of this tip. Others are frustrated that resellers like @resell_rascals are taking away savings from other people who might want these products.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @resale_rascals for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Home Depot and Frigidaire for comment via email.

