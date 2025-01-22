‘It is so complicated to use’: Man sits in driver’s seat of new Toyota Camry. Then he realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

Today, buying a new car means learning a lot of new technology. While cars of the past were fairly universal in their design, the modern vehicle contains an array of technology that can be a headache for those just getting used to them—especially if that technology fails.

Over the years, many internet users have shared their stories about new car features that prove to be more of a hassle than a benefit.

For example, several internet users have complained that their car’s auto-unlock feature, which automatically unlocks the doors when the car is put into park, is a safety issue. Others have said that features like lane assist and automatic braking, which are meant to keep drivers safe, actually end up being a considerable danger on the road.

However, given that car manufacturers have had years to perfect both their technology and design, one might think that cars produced in the past two years would be significantly more robust, both physically and technologically, than the ones that came before them. As this user on TikTok shows in a video with over 371,000 views, this isn’t always the case.

What’s wrong with this new Toyota Camry?

In his video, TikTok user @carconfections explains that he’s owned the new Toyota Camry for about six months. While he says there are many things to love about the car, some issues are still bothering him.

“I’m not a negative person, but one thing that drives me crazy is the fact that we’re supposed to have wireless CarPlay and wireless Android Auto,” he starts. “Yet every time I get in the vehicle, it doesn’t pair automatically, and I have to go through all the menus to turn it on.”

On Reddit, some people have complained about a similar issue. That said, they note that it usually only happens when the car has been started remotely. Ensuring one’s WiFi and Bluetooth are enabled on their phone before starting the car usually prevents this issue.

Second, the TikToker states that the car contains many “creaks and squeaks that you might not expect from the Toyota brand.” However, he admits that this may be due to the car he’s driving being one of the first the company manufactured. Other internet users have reported varying issues related to build quality.

Next, @carconfections says that the car has issues with its lane-centering system.

“Unless you buy the top model, it doesn’t have the sensor that monitors your eyes and makes sure you’re paying attention,” he explains. “So, you constantly have to be turning the steering wheel even if you’re going on a straight road so the car knows you’re paying attention.”

What new Camry feature can you not turn off?

As several reviewers have noted, as part of Toyota’s Lane Tracing Aid, a notification will pop up after around 15 seconds if a driver removes their hands from the wheel. This ensures that there is a driver active and present at the wheel, and the feature cannot be disabled.

After that, the TikToker states that the car’s digital gauge cluster is “so complicated to use.”

“We review cars every day, and this is one of the worst for burying basic functions deep within lots and lots of menus, such as trying to change the overall design,” he shares.

Finally, he says that the seats in the car are “a little bit harder than we might like,” though he says that he likes the color.

In the comments section, users shared their own gripes about Toyota.

“I HATE Toyotas infotainment system,” wrote a user. “Would never buy one until they make it easier to use. I don’t need a list of every single radio station.”

“I have a 2021 Venza and I spent a solid 20 minutes in the gauge cluster finding out things I had 0 idea I could do, there’s so many menuws,” added another.

“The gauge CLUSTER is the worst ever!!! Older customers can never figure it out. They stop in daily needing assistance,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email and @carconfections via email.



