‘I feel like this is their money-making scam’: Toyota dealership charges woman $62 to change air filter. Then she sees how much the STP part costs

When one brings their car to a mechanic, one expects the auto provider to be honest about what their car needs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. One internet user claimed that a Toyota dealership attempted to charge her $1,200 after bringing in her car for a routine fix. Mechanics themselves have even admitted on social media that they occasionally inflate prices, or are pressured into trying to sell customers items they know they don’t need.

One TikTok user recently became suspicious of her mechanic. So, she decided to put them to the test—only to be shocked by the results.

Why was this Toyota driver suspicious of her air filter change?

In a video with over 20,000 views, TikTok user Tiffany Rand (@tiffany.rand) calls out her Toyota dealership for the add-ons they push when she gets her oil changed.

“Every time I go get my oil change at the Toyota dealership, they tell me I need a cabin filter,” she says.

Rand admits that she previously purchased the filter and had them install it, which cost her $62. However, she decided that this time, she was going to do things differently. Instead of letting them inspect her filter, she decided to buy a new STP cabin filter for around $15 beforehand.

“I’m scheduled for an oil change tomorrow. I’m gonna put this in, and I’m gonna see if they still recommend a cabin [air] filter,” she shares. “I feel like this is like their money-making scam that they do.”

In a follow-up video, Rand claims that her suspicions were correct.

“Just as I expected, Toyota is running a cabin air filter scam,” Rand declares.

As evidence, she shows a diagnostic chart. This indicates that her cabin air filter needs to be changed—even though Rand just changed it.

“The guy told me it was extremely dirty, I really needed to get it changed, and ‘would I like to have that done today while I was there?’” the TikToker recalls.

“I said, ‘Absolutely not, because here is the cabin air filter that is supposedly so dirty that it really needed to be changed today,’” she continues, showing the clean air filter.

“This is such a rip-off,” Rand concludes. “Why are they allowed to do this to people?”

The cabin air filter scam

If Rand’s claim is correct, this dealership wouldn’t be the first accused of such a practice.

The “cabin air filter scam” has been noted by numerous internet users. Many online said they were told they needed a cabin air filter soon after theirs had been replaced.

Some have even accused auto repair shops of having fake, dirty air filters that they show customers to convince them that they need new ones.

In general, a person should replace their car’s cabin air filter every 15,000 to 30,000 miles. If a dealership tells drivers that their cabin air filter needs replacing, experts suggest asking to see the old filter and the new filter before they are installed.

From there, one can confirm that the old filter is, in fact, dirty. They could also catch whether there’s any difference in size between the filters that would indicate that it doesn’t actually belong to their vehicle.

That said, the process is relatively cheap and easy to perform oneself. There are multiple guides for doing so on the internet.

‘A lousy tech.’

In the comments section, users offered potential explanations as to why the mechanic may have recommended a cabin air filter change.

“GM tech here. I recommend different items when they are needed. That is a lousy tech or dealership trying to get money and or flag time,” stated a user.

“As a mechanic, we just recommend your cabin filter based on the condition of your engine air filter. I’m not doing all that work and risking leaves falling into your blower for the CHANCE of making $5,” suggested another.

“BMW tech here, we recommend things based on the mileage. i.e an x5 with 10,000 miles, we recommend engine and cabin air filters. It’s more of a reminder to the customer that it’s due for maintenance,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota and Rand via email.



