‘As a vegan of 10 years I bought throughout that entire period’: Lawyer issues warning for people who eat Beyond Meat

Plant-based food company Beyond Meat is currently dealing with a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of misleading customers about the protein content in its products.

According to the lawsuit, the protein content of Beyond Meat’s offerings is significantly lower than the levels advertised in its marketing.

In response, Beyond Meat has now agreed to a $7.5 million settlement, with a portion of the payout allocated to impacted consumers.

Recently, a lawyer informed her TikTok audience exactly how Beyond Meat consumers can access said funds.

Lawyer breaks down the situation

Harvard lawyer and TikTok creator Angella Cenededella (@thelawyerangela) broke down the details in a video that’s already racked up over 738,800 views.

“Now, I’m going to show you exactly how to file for your piece of the Beyond Meat class action settlement,” Cenededella begins.

First, she explains the settlement applies to customers who purchased certain Beyond Meat products between May 2018 and August 2023. No receipts are required, although having them could increase your compensation.

Next, she goes on to explain why the lawsuit is happening.

“The claim is that the protein amount was central to their marketing,” Cenededella explains, noting how the company heavily promoted protein content in campaigns like the “Future of Protein” and even featured endorsements from Olympic athletes.

“However, independent testing done by the plaintiffs show that there was significantly less protein in these products than claimed” the lawyer goes on to explain.

Moreover, according to Cendenella, the lawsuit claims Beyond Meat’s calculations didn’t align with FDA regulations, leaving customers to pay a premium based on misleading information.

How to file a claim for compensation

Affected consumers can visit the Beyond Meat Protein Settlement website.

The process starts by entering your contact information, after which you’ll receive a unique ID number via email.

Using that ID, you can submit your claim and indicate whether or not you have receipts.

If you do, you’ll be asked to upload them during the process. From there, you’ll select how you’d like to receive your payout.

Viewers react

In the comments, some Canadian users reported issues with the form.

“Doesn’t work from Canada!” reported one user. “Form won’t show province and postal code despite showing Canada dropdown.”

“As a vegan of 10 years I bought throughout that entire period,” shared another.

“I wished I saved my grocery receipts.” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angella Cenededella (@thelawyerangela) via email and Instagram DM. We’ve also contacted Beyond Meat via email.

