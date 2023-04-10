‘I do this with vodka and always wonder if people see’: Bartender uses different type of beer to finish filling up customer’s drink

A bartender on TikTok has sparked debate after claiming to user a different type of beer for a customer’s refill—simply because she’s too lazy to change the keg.

There are a number of different scams some bartenders will pull in order to pocket extra cash during their shift. According to the consulting firm EyeSpy, some servers will resort to bringing their own bottles to the bar and profit off of the drinks that they sell. Since there’s no change in inventory at the bar, there’s a lesser chance that they’ll be caught shilling their own wares behind the counter.

Another con? Pouring a customer a “well” beverage when they asked for a “call,” or serving a customer who ordered top-shelf liquor the bottom barrel stuff even though they’re paying more money for what they believe is a better product.

Sometimes bartenders pour the customer a different beverage, not because they’re trying to make any extra money, but just because they’d rather not crack open another bottle or liquor, or they’re in no mood to change a keg at that minute, as in the case of TikToker Rachael Waters (@superficialbiotch).

Waters shared her habit in a viral video that’s racked up nearly 12,000 likes and over 205,00 views.

In the clip, Waters lip-syncs a phrase about being “caught” but not committing a “crime.” She writes in a text overlay of the video, “When the customer confronts me on using a different type of beer because I’m too lazy to change the keg.”

Judging from the comments left by viewers of Waters’ TikTok, there are more than a few bartenders who have no qualms with pouring a different alcoholic beverage than the one they requested into customers’ glasses.

“Being caught is the actual crime,” one person wrote.

“I do this with vodka and always wonder if people see. Lmaooo,” another penned.

Someone else suggested that it’s easier to do with some beers than others. “I do this with IPAs they all taste the same,” they wrote. Waters agreed, writing, “For real though.”

Although some remarked on how embarrassing it would be to get caught by a patron while doing this, others offered up some common excuses they use to bail them out of potentially awkward interactions with customers.

“I normally say ‘sorry, can give this to you on the house but you’re gonna have to pick something else,” one user shared.

Another alleged bartender replied, “I just say that was the last keg lol.”

Waters shared her own go-to excuse for when she’s caught pouring another beverage into a customer’s cup. “I say that has the wrong handle it’s actually the same beer they just wanted us to finish this side first,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Waters via TikTok comment for further information.