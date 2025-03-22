Bartender calls out male customers for always asking the same question. She says women do it too—but react way differently

Hopefully, the annoying men who always ask this former bartender the same question tip well.

Bartender chat

Former bartender @littlemisshuji in a viral TikTok shares about the old days working at her bar and having casual conversations with customers.

“Something I noticed when I was working as a bartender last summer, was any time an older man would ask me if I have a boyfriend and I would tell them no they would always be like, ‘What? How? There’s no way you don’t have a boyfriend you’re so beautiful,’” she says.

Her response was consistent: “I would be like ‘Oh I just don’t want one,’ and they would be shocked.”

But it was just men. She adds that not only do older women ask this question less, their reaction to this former bartender’s response about not having a boyfriend is usually the following: “Good for you!”

“Are we seeing, are we seeing? I think we’re seeing,” the former bartender ends the video saying.

The video has almost 16,000 likes and 101,100 views.

‘I think they’re out of touch’

Viewers are amused by this former bartender’s video and totally “are seeing” why these kinds of interactions are interesting.

“The older women literally tell you not to get married,” says one comment. To which @littlemisshuji responded, “literally HAHA.”

“I think they’re out of touch with the current state of courtship. Men don’t even buy women drinks anymore and every time I tell an older person that they’re shocked,” says another.

“bro men can’t imagine life without a woman and women are like [forget] all THAT!!!!” a different comment says.

“Studies show that single childless women are the happiest demographic as well!” another viewer states.

Are single women happier?

This former bartender might be on to something with her single status. According to a 2024 study on Social Psychological and Personality Science as reported by Forbes, “In comparison to single men, single women are significantly happier with their relationship status. That is, women are far more content with being single or unmarried than men are.”

@littlemisshuji is not alone. Tons of comments agree with their choice to be single.

“I’m like…proud to be single lol,” says one comment.

“I’m in my 30s, never married, and I’ve had soooo many women tell me I’m lucky and to stay that way,” says another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @littlemisshuji for comment via TikTok message and comment.

