‘I assume vodka’: Expert warns customers about bartenders who don’t ask questions when you order a martini

Ordering a martini gives a certain aura of mystery and confidence. There is definitely a cool factor when ordering a martini due to its prominence in pop culture.

Some people think the key to looking like you know what you’re doing is to order a dirty martini. However, one bartender says a segment of the population may need a bit less confidence.

In a TikTok, with over 471.3K views, bartender @hellqueencocktails issues a warning for anyone ordering a dirty martini and offers some advice for anyone new to ordering them.

So how do you order a martini?

In his TikTok, this bartender asks fellow bartenders what they do when someone just says “dirty martini, please.” To the novice martini drinkers, this order is complete. However, there are so many more follow up questions to complete the order.

The ingredients for martins are simple, however there are multiple variations to the cocktail. The main ingredients for a martini is liquor, olives, and dry vermouth. The cocktail variations include dirty, dry, wet, or made with vodka.

For the liquor, vodka or gin can be used to make the cocktail. Gin is the traditional way of making the cocktail, but vodka is popular too. Either option works well with the drink and it’ll depend on the drinkers preference. If the customer doesn’t specify what brand of liquor, most likely you get the house option which typically isn’t the best.

Next we have the olives. Most bars will have a few different options of olives including regular, Spanish olives with pimento, blue cheese, jalapeño, almond, or garlic. Specifying which olive being used is absolutely crucial when ordering. Also, adding olive juice will make the drink dirty. So, if you’re down for olive juice, make it dirty.

Now, let’s move onto the dry vermouth. This will typically be the same across the board but how much of it matters. This where wet or dry comes in. For more dry vermouth, order a wet martini. For less dry vermouth, order a dry martini.

Finally, what garnish being used matters. Typically, it’s either olives or lemon twists.

What will the bartender give you if you order a dirty martini?

If you don’t provide these drink specifications, the bartender will just make assumptions on what you want.

To avoid this guessing game for bartenders, know your order. Don’t just say dirty martini. There are many variations of a martini.

What questions to know before ordering a martini

Choose the liquor: Vodka or Gin

Choose the brand of liquor

What olives to use: Regular, Spanish olives, pimento, almond, garlic, blue cheese, jalapeno

Adding olive juice will make it dirty

Decide how much vermouth you want included Dry equals less Wet equals more

Shaken vs stirred Shaken will make the drink colder Stirred will make the drink stronger

What garnish: Lemon twist or olives

What did the viewers think about this?

In the comments, users debated the best martini order.

“A real martini drinker will tell you exactly what they want, someone who wants gin will specifically order that as their liquor,” one user stated.

“We should make a martini card and hand it to customers to fill out when they order one. A small questionnaire,” a second user suggested.

“Wait with no specifics? I always say ‘dirty martini, Bombay Sapphire, extra olives… but filthy like Shrek lives inside that glass please,” someone asked.

“If they just say a dirty martini I assume vodka,” shared one bartender.

“I can’t comprehend why people just say ‘I want a martini.’ Now it’s time to play 20 questions,” joked another.

This TikTok has more than 471.3K views with over 16.8K likes. We contacted @hellqueencocktails over email and by phone.

