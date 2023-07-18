‘Who just tips themselves?’: Barista accidentally put customer’s change straight into the tip jar

A barista went viral on TikTok after sharing a series of uncomfortable interactions she said she had at the start of her shift.

User @bhadbharista posted the now-viral storytime. In it, she detailed three incidents where she said she “embarrassed the f*ck” out of herself. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 19,900 views.

“I have not been able to stop thinking about it and I think I am going to remember this for the rest of my life,” @bhadbharista said of the first incident.

Essentially, the barista said that she was ringing up a customer—who she called “so sweet”—when she noticed her putting a dollar in the tip jar. “My brain shuts off and I just dump all her change into the tip jar,” @bhadbharista recalled. “Like, who does that? Who just tips themselves?”

Thankfully, the customer did not complain. The woman even joked that she wasn’t a “Karen.”

Unfortunately, @bhadbharista said she had two more awkward encounters that day. In another instance, she said she had to deal with a woman who wasn’t sure if her drink was ready. (The woman ordered a vanilla latte, but continued to grill the barista about whether a cold brew drink—for someone named “Derek”—belonged to her). Lastly, @bhadbharista said that a customer got upset after the barista kicked another customer’s dog out of the lobby.

“Now I’m on lunch,” @bhadbharista said from her car, exasperated. “Let’s see how the rest of the shift goes.”

In the comments, a number of fellow service workers assured @bhadbharista that her flubs were normal. Several even admitted to accidentally dropping customers’ change into the tip jar themselves.

“Sometimes your brain is just on autopilot,” one user said.

“I’ve 1000% done that before with the tips,” another viewer confessed.

“I’ve done that before out of habit,” a third person wrote. “It was 50¢ straight in [the] tip jar. I had to take a break LMAO.”

