‘AAANDDD you gon fix it right in the parking lot’: AutoZone worker calls out customers who ask for help installing parts

It’s a message that AutoZone worker and TikToker Kelly Kell (@kellloves_orangesoda) stresses to viewers in a clip that’s accrued 34,000 views on the app.

In it, he wants to make it very clear that AutoZone workers are retail employees and not trained professionals. Which means that patrons who are going into the store hoping to get a diagnostic of their whip are out of luck.

Numerous TikTok users who commented on this post, however, didn’t seem to appreciate his messaging.

AutoZone workers are not mechanics?

Kell records the video wearing his AutoZone uniform T-shirt in what looks like the interior of the one of the chain’s locations. “I’mma say this now, bro. Bro, we’re not [expletive] mechanics,” he says.

He continues, “Before I get into that, let me explain. [Car knowledge] does help with your customer service. I mean, mine is impeccable.”

However, shoppers shouldn’t expect workers to head to the parking lot and determine why their engine sounds like a dying horse.

“But, don’t come in here explaining your situation,” he says. “And then get mad because I’m telling you I don’t know. Bro I’m not a [expletive] mechanic. I don’t [expletive] know. Sounds like you should take it to your mechanic. Let him explain the problem, then I can give you the part that you [expletive] need.”

It’s a recurring PSA

Many other folks have shared this same messaging online as well to help manage the expectations of the store’s customers. One Reddit user posted a simple discussion thread prompt with the terse title: “AutoZone employees aren’t mechanics.”

Some folks, however, replied that while AutoZone workers aren’t pro car techs, employees were still expected to know a thing or two.

“To be fair, in my experience, we were expected to be relatively knowledgeable,” wrote one user in repression. “We received regular training that could teach you a decent amount of basic shit if you took it seriously. Also, in my area, if you were some regular Joe and didn’t even try to learn anything you wouldn’t last.”

Quora users, however, remarked that it was generally not an expectation of the gig to know about cars. Another seemed to agree with Kell, writing that strong customer service skills were “first and foremost.”

They added that as a former employee of the chain they expanded their knowledge of how vehicles operate. “Through my time working at Auto Zone I definitely learned a lot more. Be prepared to learn as much as you can, and really pay attention to the customers needs to best help them.”

TikTokers were critical

Some users didn’t seem too keen on hearing his PSA. As one penned, “Just put the oil filter in the bag bro.”

Another issued a similar response, replying, “Just put the Blinker Fluid in the bag, bro.”

While someone else remarked that they believed AutoZone workers, more or less, used to be more qualified. “Back in the day it used to be all they hired lol but we get you,” they wrote.

Someone else made this sarcastic remark, which was followed by several laughing emojis. “Bro, you can do an engine swap. You’ve got all the tools,” they said.

