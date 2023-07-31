‘That means this man on Friday was watching me in my apartment’: AT&T worker disconnects customer’s Wi-Fi after she didn’t respond to his date request

There’s nothing more disturbing than feeling unsafe in your own home. And it’s particularly unnerving if you’re living alone. In order to minimize risks, some security experts recommend scheduling service appointments—such as wi-fi setup—when you have a friend or family member over.

That’s a lesson one TikTok user learned after an unsettling experience with an AT&T service technician. Shelby (@shelbyroseolson), posted a video in which she recounts what happened after an AT&T Wi-Fi service appointment.

“I seriously can’t make this sh*t up,” Shelby says in the video. She explains that approximately 3 months ago she scheduled an AT&T service appointment for help with Wi-Fi installation.

“So the AT&T tech came and helped me,” Shelby explains. “He was super cool, he was super laid back. We were just bullsh*tting the entire time. I got him a chalupa from Taco Bell. He was super cool.”

However, things took a bit of a turn when the tech texted Shelby after the appointment to invite her out for drinks. Shelby opted not to respond.

“Because like A) he was my service provider so I never thought I would have to see him again,” she explains. “And B) I don’t know, I just did. Don’t judge me.”

Three months later, Shelby was laying in bed watching TV when her internet suddenly went out. “It’s like 11 o’clock and my wi-fi goes out,” she shares. “So all weekend I’m trying to like fiddle with this thing to get it to work. Can’t get it to work. So I finally schedule another appointment and I had a different tech guy come out today.”

Shelby says the tech spent “so long” trying to find the source of the problem.

“He finally comes back and he’s like laughing at me,” she says. “And he’s like, ‘Um so do you have any relationship with anybody that could be a service provider from AT&T?’”

It turns out the source of the problem was a damaged wire, and according to the tech, only AT&T service providers have access to it.

“He goes on to tell me that the box for my Wi-Fi is directly outside of my apartment complex. If I’m sitting in bed, watching TV, you can see the box,” Shelby says. “So that means that this man on Friday was watching me in my apartment. Most likely pissed off that I never responded to him wanting to get drinks. And took my Wi-Fi from me, what the f*ck?”

Her video has received more than 189,000 views since it was posted on July 25. Many commenters encouraged Shelby to report the incident to AT&T.

“Girl that is actually scary,” wrote one user.

“Has AT&T been tagged in this yet? @AT&T,” urged another.

“ASAP. It might be nothing or it could be something. For him to ask you out was a boundary he shouldn’t have crossed in the first place,” wrote a third user.

Others pointed out how Shelby spoke rather nonchalantly about the encounter.

“We need to stop sounding so casual when the stuff happens to us,” said one commenter.

“File a report and 100% stop leaving your blinds open at night!” a second suggested.

Safety is an often trending topic online. Many women have shared viral posts about being followed, feeling unsafe in Airbnbs, and finding hidden spy cameras. Other viral videos include tips on asserting boundaries with strangers, traveling safely, and living alone.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shelby via TikTok direct message and AT&T via email for comment.