‘Like bffr’: Applebee’s server calls out customers who order half-priced apps

Servers have a large presence on TikTok. From advice on how to get more tips to complaining about the various issues that come along with the job, servers have taken to the platform to share hacks and gripe about all of the things that can happen to them while at work.

One popular area of discussion is restaurant-specific problems. For example, one Olive Garden worker sparked debate after mocking tables who share salad as part of a combo meal.

A TikTok user in this field of interest is Liz Bezler. Previously, she’s listed off what she said were the worst places to wait tables. Now, she’s back with a specific complaint—and it’s targeted at those who eat at Applebee’s.

In her video on the topic, she plays out a scenario that she says shows “what it’s like working at Applebee’s,” especially when dealing with tables who are a little too enthusiastic about half-priced appetizers.

After introducing herself to this fake customer, the customer immediately begins to list off everything they intend to order.

“Yeah, we already know what we want. We’re gonna do the half price appetizers. Like all of us, we’re gonna get two different appetizers, so it comes out to $4 each,” she says.

Bezler accepts this, then asks what appetizers they want.

“Well, we each want the buffalo wings, and then we each want the mozzarella sticks, and then we’re also going to get the beer cheese and pretzels to share, but make sure to split the pretzels like four ways—so the cost of the pretzels, divide it four ways and then put that on our tab,” she states.

“Then we’ll also just have waters with extra lemon. Like, if you could just bring a whole bowl of lemons, that would be great. And then like a whole bowl of sugar, because we want to make our own lemonade because we don’t want to pay for the lemonade,” Bezler’s fake customer continues.

The customer then asks for “like 10 sides of ranch for the wings and like 10 sides of blue cheese for the wings.”

According to commenters, this is a fairly accurate depiction of what it’s like to serve at the chain.

“I used to work at applebees and someone literally asked me to bring out as many sides of ranch as i’m allowed,” shared a user. “Like bffr.”

“This is too accurate,” stated another.

“Then they [tip] 20%…. A single $1,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bezler via Instagram direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.