‘Men are simple creatures’: Server says she makes up to $300 in tips in one shift when wearing pigtails

TikToker Londy (@lucidity.soundsz) is going viral for her video in which she reveals how she maximizes her tips. Her hack? A full face of makeup—and pigtails.

Londy’s TikTok has been viewed 399,400 times as of Saturday, with hundreds of viewers sharing their opinions in the comments.

The video opens with the camera on Londy. She is wearing all black, and heavy eye makeup. Most prominent is her hair, which is dyed turquoise, and is in two pigtails. She flips her pigtails and smiles coyly.

The text overlay reads, “Me wearing my full face and pigtails to work because men are simple creatures and I’ll come home with $300 in tips from a 5 hour shift on a Monday night.”

The tongue-in-cheek caption “I’m just a girl” is accompanied by an angel and bow emojis.

In the background of the video, Queen of Disaster with Sparkles plays. The sound is often used with the coquette trend, associated with bows and a hyper-feminine aesthetic.

Coquette is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “a woman who flirts.” Today, the trend has given the word a new empowered meaning. In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, fashion historian Serena Dyer shares that the trend dates back to regency-era clothing. She elaborates, “It’s partly about women’s agency over their bodies, they are presenting what they want and how they want to be presented.”

In the comments section, others shared their experiences of playing with how they are perceived, and how a childlike appearance can lead to more tips.

Commenter Topanga Winters related to Londy, writing, “The amount of men who flirt with me and then drop the ‘you just look so young!’ Like someone should check your hard drive but also tip me more babes!”

“The amount of grown a** men that would offer to buy me shots/take me home when I worked at Twin Peaks was so alarming bc I was 20 and looked 16,” user @kennpaige shared. “Made bank tho.”

Londy’s discovery is nothing new. The Daily Dot has covered other instances in which service workers receive higher tips based on how they are dressed, particularly when wearing pigtails.

Another viewer commented, “Unfortunately men haven’t evolved well enough so keep abusing the perks.”

The creator replied, “There’s still some good ones left!!! but yes you are right unfortunately, i will! “

Daily Dot reached out to Londy via direct message for further comment.