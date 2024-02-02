‘I always thought the salad was for the table‘: Olive Garden server slams tables who share salad after one person orders soup and salad deal

An Olive Garden server has gone to TikTok to share her pet peeve about a common misconception regarding the restaurant’s popular soup and salad deal.

The video, posted by TikTok user Diamelis (@yhlqmdlg.mel) on Jan. 16, features the server dressed in her work uniform and superimposed onto a restaurant backdrop. In the 7-second sketch, she wags her finger in response to a familiar customer request, highlighted by an on-screen caption that reads, “Get the soup it already comes with the salad.”

In the comments section, Diamelis clarifies the issue presented in the sketch. Responding to a comment that reads, “I’m confused isn’t the soup and salad an actual meal option on the menu? Like how dare we order what’s on the menu?” Diamelis explains, “There’s ppl who think salad automatically comes, so they order soup and act surprised when they don’t get salad too for free with their entree like no.”

Since its posting, the video has gone viral, garnering over 1.4 million views and sparking a wide variety of reactions in the comments section.

“This is insane I always thought the salad was for the table,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve never related to something more as an Olive Garden server,” a second commenter added.

“This is why I go for the ‘soup, salad, and breadsticks’ meal. It’s all I eat anyway,” a third wrote.

The TikToker also addressed another pet peeve of hers—larger groups of people sharing a single soup and salad deal. In the comments section, she said, “I had parties of 7 get one salad and all soup and all manage to share the salad. Had me running around for $5 tip.”

One customer gave the other side of the argument, writing, “I had a woman get mad that I ‘shared’ my salad with my son. He was 8 months old and I gave him a veggie. If it’s that serious send out a second salad,” to which the TikToker responded, “As Olive Garden servers, we’re referring to bigger parties and those parties asking for refills even though they don’t order salad.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Diamelis via TikTok comment and to an Olive Garden representative via their email.