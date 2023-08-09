‘I just need the crumbs off’: Apple customer takes computer in to get ‘cleaned,’ didn’t know they were going to wipe the computer

An unsuspecting Apple customer is recovering from a major miscommunication about what “cleaning” her computer meant, leading to what she termed “the most stressful Genius Bar visit of my life.”

The TikTok video discussing the episode comes from Megan Jauregui Eccles (@meganjaureguieccles), a self-described author, professor and editor. The video received more than 655,000 views since the video went up.

Most of the story is communicated via on-screen caption, though Eccles chose Taylor Swift’s “Castles Crumbling” to help convey the message.

Eccles wrote in the on-screen caption, “I brought my laptop to the Apple Store to be cleaned. Apparently that means WIPING THE ENTIRE COMPUTER.”

She went on to write, “I thought she was joking when she confirmed that I wanted it erased. I just need the crumbs off. I feel like I’m going to faint.”

She went on to note, “She did not erase it, miscommunication trope bypassed,” and then, finally, “I need a drink.”

Some commenters reacted with sympathy and even empathy. The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

“I think I would code on the spot,” one person remarked. “No point to call EMTs. Just call the coroner.”

“I had a heart attack for you,” someone else said.

The creator noted, “My heart rate has not returned.”

Another wondered, “You didn’t just like… clean it yourself?”

Jauregui Eccles reasoned, “I was there for something else. Two birds one stone.”

Before bringing in an Apple device for repair, Apple recommends backing up the device, as its website notes.

The creator was already aware, though, noting in response to a commenter, “It’s backed up twice digitally and once physically BUT STILL.”