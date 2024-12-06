‘Apple trying to get y’all messed up’: Woman says new iOS update feature is bad news for cheaters

Apple has launched its newest iOS update, 18.1.1. This woman says the new features are trouble for anyone who is unfaithful to their partner.

Content creator Lucy Pearl (@lucypearl726) explains how iOS 18.1.1 may get even the most seasoned cheater caught up in a TikTok with almost 892,000 views.

Pearl begins, “All my cheater friends, y’all need to listen up. Apple is trying to get y’all messed up.”

iOS 18.1.1’s live call recording feature

She explains the update’s live call recording feature.

“With this new update, Apple held back nothing. When you’re on a phone call, now there is a little button up in this corner, and when you press that button your whole phone call is being recorded,” Pearl reveals.

Further, Pearl shares that the update not only lets users record phone calls, but saves a transcript of the conversation.

“That’s not even the kicker. “It not only records your whole phone call, but, baby, when you hang up the whole phone call with the transcript is saved to your Notes [app] automatically.”

Read receipts for Android users

Pearl calls out another new feature: read receipts on text messages from Android users.

“They also outdid themselves with the text message feature. Now, all of us iPhone users can text somebody with an Android and it tells me when it was delivered and when your a** read it.”

With this feature, Pearl says no one can hide anymore.

“You got that message, you opened that message, and you read that message. Apple ain’t playin’ with y’all,” she concludes.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users shared their reactions to Apple’s 18.1.1 update.

“I want my Nokia back!!” one person wrote.

“It’s a good feeling living an honest life,” another viewer quipped.

What are some other iOS 18.1.1 features?

Apple’s 18.1.1 update includes new, improved features for Siri, photos, camera, notifications, and phone applications.

Some of the highlights include a reduce interruptions feature for the focus setting to ensure urgent notifications get through while silencing potential distractions. Spatial camera mode now includes spatial photo capture to take 3D images. And an enhanced Siri includes deeper product knowledge and richer language understanding.

For many, the spotlight is on the phone app’s live recording call feature that provides transcripts of conversations in the notes app. Apple notes that ​​the feature includes “an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded.”

This isn’t the first time Apple’s iOS updates have been in the hot seat for how its privacy features make it easier or harder to hide information from a significant other.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on a woman who claimed IOS 18’s feature allowing users to lock apps would work to the advantage of cheaters.

iOS 18 allows users to lock and even hide apps so they do not appear nor are searchable from the home screen. Locked apps hide all notifications, which are only accessible by passcode, FaceID, or TouchID. All social media and dating apps are lockable.

As one person commented, “Single life keeps getting better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via email and to Lucy Pearl via TikTok private message for more information.

