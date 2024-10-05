‘Close your eyes and hit the gas!!!’: Amazon worker gets stuck at malfunctioning red light. She’s not allowed to run it

An Amazon worker got caught at a long light, and while others decided to run it, she had no choice but to wait it out.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 104,000 views, Amazon driver Bre Martinez (@mama_breee) shares why she’s stuck at the light while other drivers zoom past.

“Yo, this light does not wanna turn f***ing green,” Martinez begins. She sits at the wheel in her Amazon truck and uniform. “I can’t take it. If I take it, I get flagged.”

As Martinez is speaking, the light seemingly finally changes to green. “There you go! We were sitting here for [what felt like] f***ing four, five minutes.”

Advertisement

The text overlay in the video reads: “When everyone takes the red light but you can’t.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users advised on what Martinez should do if she ever finds herself in a similar situation again.

Advertisement

“Same thing happened to me. I called dispatch, they told me to run it,” one user shared.

“This is why you have a dispatch who you contact and inform them of things like this and they can guide you on what to do,” another offered.

“Actually if your dispatcher reviews the video they’ll just dispute the flag,” a third viewer offered.

What are Amazon’s safety policies for drivers?

Amazon Flex drivers have several policies and resources to help protect their safety while on the job.

Advertisement

Some of those resources include a Support team available via live chat through the Amazon Flex app as drivers make deliveries, an Amazon Emergency Helpline for safety concerns or accidents, and on-demand access to safety videos and articles for safety tips and advice.

Fortune reports that Amazon started installing AI cameras into their trucks in 2021 to “help keep drivers and the communities where we deliver safe,” as one Amazon rep put it to the outlet. The cameras record Amazon drivers 100% of the time and flag safety violations such as running stop signs, speeding, distracted driving, and more. Amazon even categorizes drinking a beverage while driving as distracted driving.

As one Amazon driver shared in a viral TikTok, “Everyone who works for Amazon pretty much hates those little things but we have to remember it’s just for safety.”

To avoid having Amazon flag you for unsafe driving, drivers like Martinez may choose the safest option—even if it means spending minutes at a malfunctioning traffic light.

Advertisement

However, some folks in the comments felt there were other options.

“Just leave the van there and get it tomorrow,” one such user quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bre Martinez via TikTok and Instagram private message and Amazon via email for more information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.