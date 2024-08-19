‘If you order Amazon every day…’: Amazon driver has PSA for those ‘same houses’ that order ‘every day’

An Amazon worker suggested that customers who place online Amazon orders nearly every day should leave a tip or snack for them. Commenters are conflicted.

Amazon has earned a bad reputation for having back-breaking working conditions within its warehouses and outside on the delivery routes. Delivery workers have reported that their schedules are so tight that they sometimes don’t have time to take regular breaks for food and water.

With the retailer growing at a breakneck speed, its workers, including delivery drivers, are feeling the crunch. In 2021, Insider reported that Amazon delivery partners deliver anywhere between 170 and 350 packages per shift. And they reportedly can have up to 190 stops to make in one shift.

The delivery giant is projected to unseat Walmart this year as the largest retailer in the United States, Yahoo Finance reported. The company is estimated to have 300 million prime members globally by the end of the year.

In a TikTok, Amazon delivery worker Nikki (@nikkib4by) directly calls out people who get Amazon packages on a regular basis. The video received more than 25,000 views.

“Why are you spending so much money?” Nikki asks.

In the TikTok, Nikki shows how chockful of packages her delivery van is. While she only has 138 stops to make that day, it’ll take just as long as a 170-stop day. That’s because of the sheer amount of stuff she needs to deliver, she says.

“All I’m saying is, if you order Amazon every day, and I’m the same delivery driver who comes and delivers your packages, it would be nice if you could leave a tip or some snacks,” Nikki says.

“Little gestures like that literally will make our day,” she adds.

Nikki says that regular customers are not required to go the extra mile. However, she notes it is nice when it happens.

How does the Amazon driver know the same houses order every day?

In a follow-up video comment, Nikki explains that Amazon typically keeps drivers in the same neighborhood. This is how she’s come to notice who is getting packages delivered regularly.

“I’m not complaining. I love my job; I love what I do. I just wanted to enlighten you guys on what we have to deal with, because if you have to deliver this much [expletive], I’m sure you would quit,” Nikki says.

She also acknowledges her counterparts at rivals UPS and FedEx, who she knows are also doing intense labor day in and day out like her and others at Amazon.

Amazon customers weigh in

People in the comments section had a lot to say.

“Sure I would leave out snacks or whatever but a tip is crazy to me,” a top comment read.

“Na for real, yall don’t mind tipping your server who brought out a few plates of food, but god forbid you tip the driver who carries your heavy [sh*t] to your door in 100° weather,” another person said.

“You tell them girl they don’t need all that stuff!! Go to the store,” another chimed in.

“Negative on the tip, no matter the season. However, I will definitely be putting out a snack and water cart. Especially now I get weekly medication deliveries!” a viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nikki via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Amazon via email.

