‘They might as well just fire me’: Amazon worker takes nap during 30-minute break, wakes up 3 hours later

Amazon workers have long been known to face grueling schedules and high-pressure demands, often leading to exhaustion and burnout. In a recent viral TikTok video, one Amazon delivery worker shed light on an accident they had, unintentionally capturing a comical yet relatable moment of his own.

The video, posted by TikToker user Nathaniel (@thedivineduo) on June 18, quickly gained traction, accumulating over 360,400 views in just one day.

In the short TikTok clip, the Amazon worker showcases his work app on his phone, which displays that he selected a 30-minute break planning to have a nap. However, what was meant to be a brief moment of rest turned into a 3-and-a-half-hour slumber.

“They might as well just fire me, I ain’t gonna lie,” the TikToker admitted candidly, while also adding, “I did some dumb-ass shit. This might be my last motherfuckin’ day.”

In the description of the video, the TikToker simply wrote: “took a ‘nap,’ woke up 3 1/2 hours later.”

The video quickly garnered attention in the comments section, with viewers chiming in with their own ideas and humorous responses.

One user jokingly remarked, “You still took a 30 min break. They just happen to be 7 of them in a row.”

Others gave advice on how to avoid getting in trouble, with one commenter saying: “Just don’t end your break and say you forgot.” However, Nathaniel promptly responded, pointing out that it is impossible to make deliveries without ending the break, rendering the excuse useless.

Another commenter advised distorting the truth, giving a specific quote to use as an excuse: “I stg the app wasn’t working, it wouldn’t let me press end break,” they wrote.

