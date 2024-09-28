‘Looks like I’m done with Prime’: Amazon customer speculates new return policy will have people shopping at physical stores instead

Amazon is rolling out a new return policy, and according to one customer, consumers are not going to be happy about it.

In a TikTok with over 1.3 million views, user Lauren Paige (@kindergartenthoughts) breaks down the new policy. She explains why it may deter even the most loyal Amazon customers from using the service.

“Amazon updated their return policy and now you have to accept a possible return fee, possible partial return, and possible zero return,” she begins.

“I feel like we’re used to being spoiled,” she continues. “In the past, if you wanted to return an item and it was a low-cost item under $10, and you told Amazon you wanted to return it, they were like ‘just keep it and we’ll still refund you.’ That happened so many times to people.”

A new policy

As part of the new policy, Amazon now has 30 days to refund customers after a return has been received. This is instead of immediately giving the customer their money back. Paige argues that this policy isn’t too unfair, as customers have 30 days to return an item and it is fair to give Amazon 30 days to issue a refund.

However, she says this choice will “change the consumer trends.” How? By doing it old school: Going into a physical store and buying their goods.

“A friend of mine bought an Apple charger, shipped it back. [Amazon] received it and they still have not been issued a refund. Whereas if they had gone to an Apple store, bought the charger, and they take it back, it would be right there right then, that day they received the products,” Paige reasons.

She also says that the “zero return policy”—the risk of not receiving a refund on returned products to Amazon at all—will make customers the “most mad.”

As these policies are not yet being applied to every Amazon user, Paige speculates the slow rollout may be to gauge backlash or consumer response.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers were not too happy at all about the new return policies.

“It didn’t take them 30 days to debit my account so it shouldn’t take them 30 days to give it back,” one user stated plainly.

“Amazon Prime really isn’t worth it anymore,” another added.

“We’re not ‘spoiled.’ I buy from Amazon for convenience, take the refund away and I’ll go to the store,” came a third comment.

“That’s the end of Amazon! The only thing that keeps up shopping is the comfort of buying something new (when bored) and trying and returning if we didn’t like it,” a fourth user noted.

How are other Amazon users responding?

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Amazon customers responding to the company’s new return policies. One woman warned Amazon Prime users not to update their accounts to avoid receiving the new policy. Another argued the refund policy plus the service’s habit of missing items in large orders makes Amazon Prime’s $180 annual price tag no longer worth it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lauren Paige via Instagram and TikTok message and Amazon via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.