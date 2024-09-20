‘I just checked mine, it didn’t change’: Woman says you shouldn’t opt-in to Amazon’s new return policy

An Amazon customer posted a viral video sharing the new return policy she discovered. She is warning viewers not to update their accounts.

Tatianna Diaz (@tatiannadiaz.usa) reached over 934,000 views on her TikTok. In the caption, she told viewers the “new return policy” makes her want to cry.

As she sits in the driver’s seat of her car, Diaz begins her video by saying that Amazon’s new return policy is “bananas.”

She says that she’s not sure if all viewers will have the update available. When she spoke with her mom earlier, her mom’s account had not yet been updated.

“If you haven’t updated on Amazon, don’t update it,” she says.

Does Amazon have a new return policy?

Diaz explains that her Amazon account indicated that she wants to return a package the update says she will now have to read through a list of precautions before making it to the return process page.

Then, she adds a screenshot of the return policy message displayed on her account. “You literally have to agree to the fact that you might get charged a restocking fee, a partial refund, or you might get zero refund at all, after you have already returned the product,” she reads.

Next, Diaz mentions that when ordering from Amazon she normally buys items in bulk and returns what she doesn’t like. “It’s not like I return more than the average person I don’t feel,” she says. “If it shows up damaged, I do the report and send it back.”

However, she adds that her mom tends to order and return the same amount of items to Amazon. So she questions why she didn’t receive an update message on her account.

She warns viewers again, “If there’s an update, don’t do it.”

Before ending her video Diaz turns her camera to the back seat of her car and says, “Anyways, I have to return this pillow. So, I don’t know, it’s a gamble.”

“Hopefully I get my money back,” she adds. “I’m just gonna stop buying things from Amazon and actually go in person now.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, a user wrote, “I just returned something today and did not have that happen. You must be returning a lot.”

“Yup. It’s based on how much you return vs sales,” another responded.

One user said that they recently returned something with no issues.

“I rarely return though. It seems exhausting to keep having to return things,” they added.

What is Amazon’s return policy?

Amazon has a 30-day return policy that applies to most items, except for some third-party sellers and any perishable products. All items shipped from Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of delivery, with exceptions stated on its website.

Will Amazon warn you if you return too much?

Apparently, the retailer’s return policy has unfortunately been taken advantage of. Therefore, Amazon stepped in with an updated policy to “prevent shoppers from abusing its fairly flexible approach to returns,” Galaxy Jaguar states.

“If you return a lot of items to Amazon, you may receive a warning from Amazon reminding you of the store’s return policies and the retailer’s ability to limit or ban your account at their discretion,” they continue.

The warning message typically tells the buyer that Amazon has “observed an unusually high rate of issues with orders and requested returns.” Galaxy Jaguar further states that Amazon may note and evaluate each individual account and even permanently close your account if needed.

Even though Amazon does not publicly state its return limits, it’s safe to say that Amazon may notice when you return something with nearly every order. Additionally, Galaxy Jaguar notes that Amazon may send a written notice if you return too many items, although the number of returns varies on a case-by-case basis.

Know your return limits

“If you plan on shopping with Amazon for many years to come and want to avoid disruption to your shopping and subscriptions, then it’s best to only return items to Amazon when there’s truly an issue,” they add.

Diaz is not the only TikToker in hot water with Amazon over excessive returns. The Daily Dot previously reported that a customer went on to say she noticed Amazon had been deducting $10 from her refund when processing her returns.

She says that when she approached Amazon about the issue she was told the $10 was a “restocking fee.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Diaz via the TikTok comment section and email and Amazon via email.

