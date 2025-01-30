‘The world is getting very scary’: Woman finds surprising product on Amazon. Now she’s warning Airbnb guests

Unseen, but always watching. Like an Orwell futuristic novel, hidden cameras are no longer for just spies and detectives. And Amazon has made them much easier to acquire.

Jennifer Moxley (@asksunshinemedia) recently turned to TikTok to share her most recent online shopping discovery. Receiving 611,900 views and 50,500 likes, the communications strategist shared how exactly her new purchase works. Not only does the device seem nearly undetectable, allegedly anyone can get their hands on it.

“I may be late to the conversation here, but I think it’s important to repeat,” Moxley begins.

As Moxley films herself, she holds what appears to be the block portion, or transformer, of a charging cable in her hands. The black adapter looks to be fully functioning and even has a slot for a USB plug-in, just like any other charger. Except this one has just one major difference.

“If we get this technology, imagine what the government has,” one viewer shares.

What is the product?

“This is a camera,” Moxley says. “Someone can plug this into any socket and record color video at 1080p.”

Referring to the standard of video resolution the alleged camera has, according to Moxley the camera is full high definition. Not only this, but she states the camera can even record audio.

“It is illegally recording audio according to its own instruction manual and Amazon policies,” Moxley says.

Is it legal?

Whether the product is legal depends on the circumstances and laws of the person’s region. It’s important to note that if privacy is invaded due to the use of a hidden camera, the person recorded may be eligible for financial compensation through a civil lawsuit.

However, it is generally legal to install hidden cameras in a person’s own home, which is where the situation can become grey in relation to Airbnbs. But regardless, it is illegal to record a person in a private space, like a bathroom or bedroom if there is no consent given prior.

After setting up the charging-block hidden camera, Moxley decided to record herself to see exactly what she could capture.

What can it film?

“Let me show you what I just recorded in my own home,” Moxley says. “Plugged into the wall right next to me.”

Moxley shares the footage taken from the camera. In the video with the label “Movavi Video Converter,” viewers can clearly see Jennifer enjoying a snack while sitting on her couch. During the film, the camera also caught the sounds as viewers can even hear Moxley eating and moving around.

“It’s concerning, it’s plugged into the wall next to me and you can hear audio,” Moxley says.

Moxley then decided to take a walk into her kitchen and see if the camera would adjust to her distance. And this is exactly what it did.

“It adjusted the lighting so it still is a clear picture and good quality, it basically can capture my whole house,” Moxley says.

With the whole living room and kitchen in the frame, viewers could perfectly see Moxley as she walked around her home. Viewers could even hear the faint music she was listening to in the distance.

Is the Amazon hidden camera detectable?

And the most deceptive part of the camera? According to the video, when it’s plugged in and on, there are almost no tell-tale signs the camera is recording. Rather, the USB port lights up as if the plug is ready to charge a phone or device.

So, in response, Moxley tests the USB port to see if it still charges devices.

“The USB is plugged in and… uh wow,” Moxley says.

Just like a normal plug, Moxley’s right light turned on and lit up immediately after plugging it into the block.

Summing up her video, Moxley gave a quick review of the camera’s features, assuring her audience knew all aspects. Because the camera plugs directly into the wall, it never dies and according to Moxley, it will never run out of video storage either.

“Evidently it records on a loop, so it will just record over its own memory card again,” Moxley says. “Essentially it doesn’t run out of space.”

What do viewers think of the Amazon hidden camera?

After warning viewers to be wary when going into men’s homes and Airbnbs, many in the audience had their own testimonies to share regarding hidden cameras.

“My ex had a huge wall clock that was a hidden camera.. It was in front of my bed and when we broke up he threatened revenge [expletive] that I didn’t even know existed,” one commenter stated.

“My mom’s husband had a camera towel hook in my sister’s bathroom. Anything could be a camera, it’s scary!” Another added.

Though many agreed to the cons and concerns of these devices, some mentioned the benefits.

“But also these could be a safety feature for anyone in a DV situation. I see the cons for some but pros for others,” a commenter shared.

How can you purchase the Amazon hidden camera?

This isn’t the first the Daily Dot has heard about these cameras. A previous story of ours even included the exact same camera. It’s clear these cameras are not new to the market, and they’re easy to find.

With a quick search on Amazon, a seemingly endless list of hidden camera options pull-up for purchase, including the exact camera Moxley mentions, some listed at under $50. Reviews are telling.

“This way no one will suspect anything, everything is just a finger touch away. Very high definition, excellent performance, very good, a great little spy camera, no one will suspect you, or even see the camera,” a verified purchaser wrote.

How can you find an Amazon hidden camera in a room?

With the market for these devices only increasing, it’s important to be aware of how one can protect themselves from the hidden invasion of privacy.

Norton, a digital security brand recently released a list of ways one can stay safe. The list includes manual inspection for cameras during the initial entrance of a room or property. To conduct the inspection, Norton suggests using a flashlight to look for reflective hidden lenses that may shine a blue or purple tint when caught in the light. The safety brand also mentions unplugging any excess devices in the area that may seem either out-of-the-ordinary or simply unneeded in the room.

@asksunshinemedia Ladies share with your friends so they can also be aware of how small and hidden cameras are, along with how high quality the video is. Be safe out there. ♬ original sound – Jennifer Moxley

Checking for holes in the doors and walls can also be helpful. According to the website, people can easily tuck cameras away in small holes. So it’s important to check any fixtures for these holes where a camera may be hidden.

While it is unclear exactly who may be in the market for such devices, it’s always best to stay aware and understand the quick signs to make sure you aren’t being unknowingly recorded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennifer Moxley (@asksunshinemedia) and Amazon for comment.

