‘They just sell it with all our info on it still?’: Woman buys customers’ returned packages from Amazon to give as gifts

This family had a unique spin on what goes on the table at Christmas dinner, and people have mixed feelings about it.

A handful of returned Amazon packages ended up on this family’s holiday table. TikToker Becky (@beckysbazaar) had the idea to replace the pre-dinner crackers (is that a thing?) with used Amazon packages she picked at random from what appears to be a reseller’s storage unit.

In her video, she and another person rummage through the large piles, choosing what packages they’ll gift their family members.

Once home, they set the packages atop the highly decorated dinner table (each plate even has what appears to be a sprig of decorative greenery).

“I bought amazon returned mystery parcels instead of crackers for Christmas dinner, and here’s how it went…” the text overlay read.

The results were definitely mixed. Among the mystery gifts (presented in a two-part series) were:

Broken grandad ornament

“Pointless” box that switches itself off

Miniature black Christmas tree and a pink tree

Clothing, including a sleeveless black blouse and short tri-colored dress

Classic nutcracker

Airfryer trays

Phone screen protectors

Cat toy

Buying used and returned items from Amazon isn’t new. Amazon has a whole site called Amazon Warehouse that boasts “quality pre-owned, used, and open box products.”

Plus, there’s a whole market for people who want to buy mystery pallets of Amazon returns (usually for a few hundred dollars) in the hopes of turning a profit and maybe landing a big-ticket item.

The viral TikToks have more than 10 million views combined and hundreds of comments.

“Wonder if one of those is where my missing parcel ended up,” a person said.

A few people were concerned that the packages seemingly still had the original purchaser’s personal information on it.

“So they just sell it with all our info on it still? Lol dang,” a commenter wrote.

However, several people were upset that Becky put the dirty packages on top of the dinner plates.

“I can’t with them on the clean dinner plates,” a top comment read.

“Putting mail on the dining plates is crazy,” a viewer wrote.

In the caption, Becky clarified that the plates the packages were on were charger plates. “we didn’t eat off them,” she said.

A few people were confused about what a charger plate is. For those unaware, a charger plate is a decorative plate usually used to add style to a table setting and to protect the tablecloth.

While Becky’s video stirred up some controversy, it seems her family members enjoyed the interruption to tradition and at least got a laugh out of it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Becky for comment via email.