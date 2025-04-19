Woman pays plumber $1,266 for faucet replacement. Then she checks the price on Amazon

This person learned the hard way to do your own research and that you can’t always trust your plumber.

Featured Video

Did she get ripped off?

Chloe (@talkingtotequila) tells TikTok viewers about a procedure she just had done on a leaking faucet in their basement.

“I just had this replaced…this faucet here,” she says, pointing out the faucet in the video. Then Chloe shows the invoice that her plumber charged her.

Advertisement

“It was $1,266,” she shares. “And I just looked on Amazon and that faucet the same brand and everything is $47. So I’m just trying to figure out is that normal? Am I missing something with labor?”

According to Angie’s List, repairing a leaky faucet should cost anywhere between $100 to $400.

“You got ripped off very bd, sorry for that,” one user claimed.

Advertisement

“I’m a plumber and yes. You absolutely got ripped off. I would have charged you $350+tax and that includes the faucet. Please post the company. Would love to call them out,” chimed in another.

“Master plumber here, you got ripped off unless I’m missing something. Did he come at like 3am on Christmas day or something lol?” another asked.

Chloe’s video has over 11,000 comments and 750,300 views as of Saturday.

In hindsight

In an update video, Chloe explains how she ended up being charged so much. After the plumbers left, Chloe noticed that the bill said they replaced several pipes that they actually did not touch. She recognizes that getting multiple quotes would have been the wise thing to do, but that she was living in her home for a week and wanted to settle it out of anxiety that the situation could have been an emergency.

Advertisement

Eventually, Chloe gets hold of the company’s manager, who explains that they have set pricing for services. So, they charge the same for an issue if it would have taken an hour or two days. Allegedly, this is why Chloe’s price was so high.

“You guys took advantage of a girl who doesn’t know about plumbing,” Chloe tells them, not buying their excuse. In a final update, Chloe mentions that she finally got a $600 refund.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chloe for comment via TikTok message and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.