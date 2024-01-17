‘I still don’t know how it happened’: Traveler says Alaska Airlines changed her flight—to leave from a different city on the opposite coast

Alaska Airlines isn’t doing so great this month. First, the airline had a door fly off mid-flight (terrifying), and now it’s apparently completely messing up the rescheduled flights of the people who are still flying with them.

Airlines are known to cancel flights because of many factors, like bad weather, late planes, or staffing issues. Depending on the airline, destination, and how many flights the cancelations are affecting, it can be hit or miss if you’re quickly rescheduled for a new flight in a few hours or if you have to wait hours for customer service to put you on a flight the next day (or even with another airline).

This woman wasn’t quite upset at the cancelation of her Alaska Airlines flight from Baltimore to Seattle. She didn’t seem to be in much of a rush. But she was completely confused by the new flight they put her on.

In the viral TikTok, Sophia (@neonsophia) explains that though she was supposed to leave from Baltimore, her flight was rescheduled to depart from the other side of the country in Los Angeles the next afternoon.

“I’m sorry, California is not Maryland. That’s the opposite side of the country. How would that have worked?” Sophia says, laughing it off.

Let’s break this down. If Sophia actually took the Los Angeles flight, that would mean she’d be flying all the way to the West Coast just to come back to the West Coast on her own dime, just to then fly up to Seattle with Alaska. That flight would likely cost just as much as the original flight Sophia booked, doubling her flying expenses.

It does happen sometimes that a person with a rescheduled flight will get put on a plane in a different airport in the area. But that’s usually an airport that’s a car ride away.

Sophia has not posted a follow-up video, but in the comments section, she said she pushed for a refund.

“I’m not flying with them anymore,” she wrote.

The video has more than 100,000 views and over 100 comments, with several of them being people sharing similar stories.

“I was supposed to go from San Diego to NYC and they changed my flight from SD to Seattle,” a person shared.

“Same happened to me today! got put on a new flight with a 26 hour layover in the seattle airport,” another wrote.

The rescheduling issue could be linked to the airline being forced to ground several planes after an incident that could have been much more fatal.

Alaska Airlines has recently been in the news after one of the doors on their plane flew off mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole. Passengers were exposed to open air thousands of feet above the ground, and standard safety protocol proceeded, including oxygen masks dropping down, ABC News reported.

Somehow, it just so happened that there were no passengers in the seats where the door flew off, and no one was hurt or injured. But in the moment, many people thought they were living their last few moments and began sending goodbye texts to their loved ones.

Several passengers are now suing over the incident, claiming Alaska Airlines knew the plane wasn’t safe to fly and let it go in the air anyway. The Federal Aviation Administration is now auditing the company.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sophia for comment via TikTok direct message and to Alaska via email.