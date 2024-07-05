‘I would be so feral’: 5 of the wildest cheaters who got exposed on TikTok

Cheating in romantic relationships is nothing new, but it always stirs up strong feelings of betrayal and heartbreak. In our digital age, these stories are more public than ever, shared widely on social media.

Through their virality, they spark debates about trust and loyalty—and the lengths some people will go to preserve two different lives.

From shocking to just plain weird, infidelity stories grab our attention and show the messy side of romantic relationships.

In this article, we’ll look at five of the most jaw-dropping cheating stories, revealing just how far some people will go to hide their secrets, and how dramatic it can be when they get caught.

Workout app helps woman uncover husband’s infidelity

TikTok creator Megan (@meg.c.mcgee) shared her story in a recent video, describing how she discovered her husband’s affair through his activity on the workout app Strava.

In her video, Megan explains that Strava allows friends to follow each other and share workout maps—which became the feature that ultimately exposed her cheating partner.

“The important thing to note about Strava is that it shares your map with people,” Megan said. “So, if you have a public Strava account, or if you allow someone to follow you on Strava then they can see where you’re running, your start to finish line.”

After her husband returned from deployment and got into running, he often declined her offers to join him.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Megan’s husband asked for a break in their marriage. Suspicious, Megan looked into his Strava account.

“I start becoming an FBI detective,” she said.

Her efforts paid off when she noticed his running route started at their home and ended at another woman’s house nearby.

“While this didn’t tell me the whole story, it sure gave me a lot of reassurance about who he was cheating on me with and what he was doing all those times he was gone,” Megan concluded. Since then, the couple have divorced.

Elaborate cheater gets caught faking his apartment

A woman went viral after she discovered her boyfriend’s “apartment” was actually an Airbnb he rented whenever they spent time together, and he was living with his ex the whole time.

In a TikTok video posted last year, Staci (@staci.leeann) shared the elaborate deception. In the text overlay, she wrote “me after i found out that his ‘apartment’ was really an airbnb he’d rent out the nights i stayed over and he really lived with his ex the entire time we were together.”

In the comments, she explained how he made his story more believable: He told her he had just moved into said “apartment.”

“That’s why it wasn’t weird to me that it didn’t look very lived in,” she wrote.

“That’s commitment,” a user said in the comments, while another added, “The amount of money and effort put into cheating is insane!!!? Like for WHAT.”

Amber alert outs cheating boyfriend

TikTok user Nicole (@itsnicolechristine) shared the story of how she caught her cheating boyfriend thanks to an Amber Alert notification on his Apple Watch.

In the clip, she explains how her boyfriend claimed he was out with friends. When an Amber Alert went off on his watch, Nicole went to turn it off, noticing the smell of his cologne in the room, which seemed “weird” for just hanging out with friends.

As she silenced the alert, she saw a suspicious text: “I miss you already.”

Upon reading the whole conversation, Nicole found out her boyfriend was in a “full-on relationship” with another woman and cheating with several others.

“She was getting the copy and paste of the love bombing I got last year,” Nicole said.

Nicole explained, “If he would not have gotten that Amber Alert, I would have never known this.” She realized that the alert inadvertently saved her from making a terrible decision, stating that she would’ve most likely “married this man.”

Viral video exposes cheating husband

A TikToker’s seemingly inconsequential video exposed a married man’s affair.

TikToker Charlie (@charliebcx) shared a playful clip of himself dancing on his date’s apartment stairwell, captioned, “Leaving a hook up but this guy’s staircase is kinda giving medieval.”

The TikTok, featuring a medieval rendition of Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” quickly gained over 1.5 million views.

Viewers found the video amusing, with one joking, “His wife scrolling through TikTok and recognizing her staircase.”

Oddly enough, this comment turned prophetic when Charlie posted a follow-up video showing angry texts from the married man.

The texts read, “Did you [expletive] record TikTok on my staircase?!??? My husband saw this and ask if you and me met!!!”

In the comments, users got deeply invested in the story, with one writing “Algorithm, bring me back for the tea pls.”

Woman finds husband’s car in Holiday Inn Express parking lot

In a TikTok saga that has captivated thousands, Savana Miles (@datzme2.0) shares her experience of discovering her boyfriend cheating at a Holiday Inn Express.

Standing in the parking lot at 3:33 am, she relays her disbelief. “He said he was going out late but hadn’t come home, and then he turned off his location and phone.”

She flips the camera to reveal his car, saying, “My [expletive] photos are on his dashboard, and you’re [expletive] cheating on me right now?”

Laughing in disbelief, Miles adds, “I paid for a lawyer to help him get custody of his kids. The things people will do. This man.”

In a video she posted later that day, Miles confirms that her boyfriend was indeed cheating, showing him walking out of the inn with a woman. From her more recent updates, she seems to have gotten into a new, loving relationship.