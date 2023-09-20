‘I’d be CAMPED OUT’: Woman finds cheating boyfriend’s car in Holiday Inn Express parking lot

In an internet saga that’s captivated thousands on TikTok, a woman documents finding her boyfriend cheating on her at a Holiday Inn Express hotel.

In her video, TikTok creator Savana Miles (@datzme2.0) plops viewers in the middle of the drama. Standing outside in a parking lot, she explains that it’s 3:33am, and her boyfriend said he was going out late but hadn’t returned home. She then adds that he turned off his location and his phone.

In disbelief, she says, “Look where he’s at.” She flips the camera to show both her car and his Dodge Charger parked at a Holiday Inn Express.

“My f*cking photos are on his dashboard,” Miles says. “And you’re f*cking cheating on me right now?”

Miles ends her video laughing in disbelief as she explains that she paid for a lawyer to help her boyfriend get custody of his kids.

“The things people will do,” she says, “This man.” (The Daily Dot reached out to Savana via TikTok direct message.)

The drama has amassed over 730,000 views since Tuesday, and commenters are invested in her story.

“Wait, what happened next?” one user wrote. “That’s our boyfriend now, friend, and we need to know what you did next.”

One commenter wrote, “Girl, are we waiting for him to emerge? Because I’d be CAMPED OUT.”

In a follow-up video, Miles shows her boyfriend walking back to his car with another woman.

“He legit opened her car door,” she wrote in her caption. “Best believe I was staying for my own proof.”

In the latest updates in Miles’ saga, she tries to come to terms with the cheating.

In a video posted after the scandal, she explains that it’s not the first time she’s been cheated on and says that she “probably needs to do some self-reflecting.” Miles has gone viral before for posting videos of her dealing with a past boyfriend who also cheated on her.

But commenters have written her words of encouragement.

“It’s not you mama, heal during this time,” one user said. “Sending you positivity.”

In a more recent video, Miles posted herself swimming and watching the sunset.

“I can spend the rest of today crying over a boy who never deserved me in the first place,” she says. “Or I can actually enjoy the things I do deserve in life, like this beautiful sunset.”