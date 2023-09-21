‘Homewrecker’: Married man gets caught cheating after his date posts TikTok in his apartment stairwell

When it comes to cheating, the smoking gun is usually lipstick on a shirt collar or incriminating texts—not staircases.

But that all changed when a TikToker posted a video of his date’s apartment stairwell, resulting in the man’s husband finding out.

“Leaving a hook up but this guys staircase is kinda giving medieval,” Charlie (@charliebcx) wrote in his viral video. The TikTok shows Charlie dancing around on the stairs to a medieval rendition of Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.” .

The video had more than 1.5 million views by Thursday. Many commenters were also amused by Charlie’s bold antics, while his date was presumably sleeping in another room.

“He was definitely still asleep when u did this,” one wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Another viewer warned Charlie that the man’s partner might see his video and find out about their husband’s infidelity.

“His wife scrolling through tiktok and recognising her staircase,” another user commented.

In a dramatic twist, this prediction ended up coming true.

Charlie posted the texts he received from the married man in another video, captioned “Homewrecker,” with a heart.

“Did you f*cking record tiktok on my staircase ?!???” the married man asks, followed by the French words, “sous merde,” which translates to “piece of sh*t” in English.“My husband saw this and ask if you and me met!!!”

The video has quickly climbed to 905,900 views since it was posted on Wednesday. In the comments, people were shocked by the dramatic turn of events.

“AND THE PLOT THICKENS,” a user commented.

“Not him hitting you with the sous merde,” a third pointed out.

Some laughed at the suggestive name Charlie put for the man in his phone. It says “Le Marais,” which is a neighborhood in Paris, followed by an eggplant emoji and the word “thick.”

Viewers are also eager for another update. “Algorithm, bring me back for the tea pls,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charlie via TikTok comment.