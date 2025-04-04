‘I just got these from Walmart’: Woman left stunned after opening her toddler’s Nutri-Grain Bites from Kellogg’s. Now she’s issuing a warning to check your kids’ snacks

It’s important to ensure that your little one has a nutritious, balanced diet—but one TikToker has urged fellow parents not to skip this important step when giving your children snacks. In the clip, which has amassed 259,100 views, the creator started opening multiple packets of Nutri-Grain bites, showing viewers the unmistakable mold on the bite-sized Kellogg’s snacks.

Featured Video

“You have to be checking before you give your toddlers snacks because I just got these from Walmart, and they’re literally all molded,” she began.

“This is so disgusting,” she added, holding a moldy Nutri-Grain bite to the camera.

“I thought they would be perfect because they’re these little individual little bars, which are perfect for little toddlers; I have a one-and-a-half-year-old son,” she said. “Disgusting.”

Advertisement

Commenters had mixed feelings about the creator’s revelations. One claimed, “We used to have regulations that prevented that but someone doesn’t like safety rules and change[d] that!”

Other commenters expressed that this mold drama shows why they’ll never shop at Walmart—but not all TikTok users agree with them,

“Everyone being like, ‘This is why we never shop at Walmart’ need to realize that more expensive stores are a privilege,” the commenter opined. “Nutri-Grain needs to do better quality checks so families who can only afford Walmart don’t get sick. All food stores need to be made equal. more money should equal a better quality of food.”

Advertisement

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, she responded to a commenter who asked her about the item’s expiration date, confirming that the Nutri-Grain bites weren’t set to expire just yet. She added that she carried on looking through the packets and found that the snacks were “all molded.”

“So, if you have recently bought these from Walmart, the little Nutri-Grain bites, I literally opened them up for my toddler; I’m so glad I looked at them,” she added. “They’re absolutely disgusting. PSA.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a TikToker has been taken aback by the appearance of mold. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, TikToker Kirti Tewani (@kirtitewani) issued a PSA after discovering hidden mold inside dates.

“This is your reminder to always open your dates and look inside. And check properly,” she said. “Because sometimes you’re gonna find this mold and fungus,”

Walmart and Kellogg’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form and email, respectively.

The creator didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.