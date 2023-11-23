‘Such an elaborate scheme’: Woman finds out her boyfriend’s apartment is really an Airbnb

A woman says that she found out that her boyfriend’s apartment was an Airbnb he rented when they spent time together, and that he was actually living with his ex the entire time.

In a TikTok posted yesteday, Staci (@staci.leeann) says that she found out her boyfriend’s “apartment” was actually an Airbnb he rented on the nights she stayed over—and that he lived with his ex throughout their whole relationship. She added in a comment that the ordeal had occurred two years ago.

On Thursday, Staci’s video had over 1.5 million views on TikTok.

In a comment on her TikTok, Staci said that the boyfriend told her that he had just moved into his “apartment” and that they spent most of their time together at her place.

“That’s why it wasn’t weird to me that it didn’t look very lived in,” she commented.

Many commenters were blown away by the boyfriend’s “elaborate scheme.”

“That’s commitment,” one wrote.

“That’s like so expensive tho,” another said.

“The amount of money and effort put into cheating is insane!!!?” a commenter wrote. “Like for WHAT.”

Others discussed what could have gone wrong when the boyfriend was trying to execute his plan, and shared similar schemes they’d discovered.

“I’m just imagining him panicking bc the airbnb is booked,” a commenter said. “And he needs it.”

“He told me his roommate was just a roommate turns out it was his girlfriend,” a commenter wrote. “I even slept over once.”

“One time this guy planned to hang w me & asked me to pick him up,” another said. “I found out I had picked him up from HIS GFS HOUSE!?!?”

Other clever cheaters have made Daily Dot headlines in recent months: In September, a woman found the wedding website of a man she was dating. And apparently, the best way to catch a cheater… is through Venmo.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Staci via TikTok comment.