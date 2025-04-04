‘I charge a LOT’: Mechanic says you should never drive with your AC on and the windows down. Here’s why it’s a universal problem

The average person spends around $1,338 on car repairs every year. A lot of repairs can be routine and not break the bank. But, JD Power reports that if your AC compressor breaks, then that repair alone jumps over the average yearly repair costs to $1,950.

Featured Video

In a video viewed over 57,000 times, mechanic Buck Neket (@buckneket) shared a simple way to keep the air working in your car.

Don’t blast the air with the windows down

In the quick video, Buck Neket explains how keeping your air conditioning on with the windows down or the sunroof open can burn out the system.

Advertisement

“Never ride with the AC on with windows down or the AC on and the sunroof open,” he said. “The AC compressor is designed to shut off and shut on once it gets to temperature. If it has to run constantly, it’s going to burn out, and I charge a lot to change out an AC compressor. Don’t do it.”

Though his advice was solid, multiple viewers defended the practice of keeping your AC on while the windows are down.

“AC with windows down is a great combo though,” one said.

“My passenger princess ‘Shih Tzu’ ain’t trying to hear all that,” another remarked.

Advertisement

“AC on with the sunroof cracked is amazing tho,” a third agreed.

“I always ride with my ac on and my windows cracked open I like the fresh air coming in,” a viewer shared.

Others were surprised the practice was so common.

“But……isn’t this common sense…that’s just like having the AC on and all the windows and doors in your house open…..” a viewer argued.

Advertisement

“Ummmm who rides with ac on and windows down?!” a second wondered.

Common reasons an AC compressor fails

Cutter GMC explains that an air conditioning compressor is an essential part of the vehicle because it compresses and expands refrigerant gas to remove heat and humidity in the cabin air. The air conditioning compressor “compresses the low-pressure refrigerant gas … allowing it to absorb heat inside your car and release it outside.”

Advertisement

Though having your air conditioning continually working is a very straightforward reason for an AC compressor to fail, there are multiple other reasons why it can.

According to Macs Auto Repair, other reasons include a dirty air filter, low refrigerant levels, a leaky hose, a faulty motor fan, a defective relay, blocked condenser fins, and a clogged expansion valve.

The Daily Dot reached out to Buck Neket via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.